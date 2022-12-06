Queen musical We Will Rock You is coming back to the West End 21 years after its debut

6 December 2022, 13:56 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 14:17

By Mayer Nissim

We Will Rock You is returning to London.

Queen musical We Will Rock You first opened at London Dominion Theatre way back in 2002.

After a stunning 12-year run there, it toured the UK multiple times and travelled the world, but now it's returning to the West End for its 21st anniversary.

The musical will have a limited 12-week run next summer, from June 2 to August 26, 2023 at the London Coliseum.

Tickets are on sale now at wewillrockyoulondon.co.uk.

It won't be the first time The Coliseum has hosted the music of Queen.

We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum
We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum. Picture: Queen

On October 7, 1979, Freddie Mercury performed 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' for a Royal Ballet gala performance.

Ben Elton, who wrote the book for We Will Rock You, will return as director for this special run.

"I'm thrilled we finally have this opportunity to put We Will Rock You back on stage in London, where it was born," Elton said.

Brian May, Ben Elton and Roger Taylor
Brian May, Ben Elton and Roger Taylor. Picture: Rankin/Trevor Leighton/Rankin

He added: "The show’s original message of the fight to re-establish individuality in a dystopian corporate world is even more relevant now than when we began.

"It will be a completely new production that will burst on to the prestigious London Coliseum stage – but the story, the humour, and of course the Queen music, will hit you harder than ever. We WILL Rock You – again!!

“I hope somebody's squared this with English Heritage because the fabulous London Coliseum is a Grade II listed theatre and We Will Rock You is gonna blow the roof off."

Queen's drummer Roger Taylor said: "Bigger, better, faster, funnier! Here we go again… yeaaaaaaaah!"

A jukebox musical that showcases 24 of Queen's very biggest hits, the sci-fi story of We Will Rock You tells the story of a horrific future without musical instruments.

Outsiders Scaramouche and Galileo join the group of Bohemians who do battle with the Globalsoft company and its boss Killer Queen in a bid to overturn the world order and the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock.

Brian May and Roger Taylor have appeared at a number of performances of We Will Rock You over the years, with May's most recent appearance being at the touring production in Portsmouth.

