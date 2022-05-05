Simply Red announce London Royal Hospital Chelsea concert this summer

5 May 2022, 14:52

Mick Hucknall
Mick Hucknall. Picture: Simply Red

By Tom Eames

Simply Red have announced a special London outdoor show for 2022, taking place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea – home of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The show will feature Mick Hucknall and his band performing at the famous courtyard of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which will be transformed into a stunning and unique concert venue.

Simply Red will bring their Blue Eyed Soul Tour to perform some of their biggest hits at the gig, which include 'Stars', 'Fairground', ‘Holding Back The Years’ and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’.

The show will be staged on Saturday, June 18, with tickets available here.

Also previously announced at the Royal Hospital Chelsea is Olly Murs, on Friday, June 17, and Paul Weller on Sunday, June 19.

Simply Red's London show
Simply Red's London show. Picture: Simply Red

The Live At Chelsea Concert Series will return for its sixth year in 2022, becoming a regular summer fixture for many music fans.

Previous artists have included Toto, Jeff Beck, Ludovico Einaudi, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Jones, and many more.

Every year, a portion of the ticket sales from the event is donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as the maintenance of the Grade I listed site which has provided care to ex-military personnel since 1682.

More from Simply Red

See more More from Simply Red

Mick Hucknall

The 10 best Simply Red songs, ranked

Mick Hucknall

Mick Hucknall facts: Simply Red singer's age, wife, children and more revealed

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert

Simply Red announce new outdoor UK tour dates for summer 2022
Only Fools and Horses at 40: Remembering the heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

Only Fools and Horses at 40: The heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

TV & Film

Football songs

Football songs: 6 singers you totally forgot released soccer singles

Features

Bob Dylan covers

10 of the best Bob Dylan covers of all time, from Adele to Simply Red

Song Lists

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taking to the stage in Chile at the Festival de Viña del Mar on February 27, 2020, Rod invited his daughter Ruby Stewart on stage for a duet of 'Forever Young', his hit song from 1988.

Rod Stewart singing duet of 'Forever Young' with daughter Ruby is sensational

Rod Stewart

Vidoe has resurfaced of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta laughing hysterically during a Grease interview in 1983 (pictured)

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos

Olivia Newton-John

Kelly Clarkson sang a stunning version of Whitney Houston's 'Run To You'

Kelly Clarkson sang Whitney Houston's 'Run To You' from The Bodyguard and it was sensational

Whitney Houston

Berlin's Take My Breath Away was a massive hit

The Story of... 'Take My Breath Away' by Berlin, the Top Gun power ballad anthem

The Story of...

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eurythmics

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Duran Duran to enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton