Simply Red announce London Royal Hospital Chelsea concert this summer

Mick Hucknall. Picture: Simply Red

By Tom Eames

Simply Red have announced a special London outdoor show for 2022, taking place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea – home of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The show will feature Mick Hucknall and his band performing at the famous courtyard of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, which will be transformed into a stunning and unique concert venue.

Simply Red will bring their Blue Eyed Soul Tour to perform some of their biggest hits at the gig, which include 'Stars', 'Fairground', ‘Holding Back The Years’ and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’.

The show will be staged on Saturday, June 18, with tickets available here.

Also previously announced at the Royal Hospital Chelsea is Olly Murs, on Friday, June 17, and Paul Weller on Sunday, June 19.

Simply Red's London show. Picture: Simply Red

The Live At Chelsea Concert Series will return for its sixth year in 2022, becoming a regular summer fixture for many music fans.

Previous artists have included Toto, Jeff Beck, Ludovico Einaudi, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Jones, and many more.

Every year, a portion of the ticket sales from the event is donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as the maintenance of the Grade I listed site which has provided care to ex-military personnel since 1682.