Simply Red announce only UK show of 2023 at intimate London venue
11 April 2023, 12:03 | Updated: 11 April 2023, 14:55
Simply Red will launch their new album with a special one-off show in London this summer.
In what will be the band's most intimate show for nearly 20 years, Mick Hucknall's group will play at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 5.
Tickets will go on pre-sale on May 2 at 10am, and fans can get access to tickets when they pre-order Simply Red’s brand new album Time from April 10 via the band’s website (www.simplyred.com).
“We’re very happy to be performing our album launch show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire” Mick said.
“It’s been 18 years since we’ve played at this iconic venue, and we look forward to performing classics as well as new album material in a very special and intimate environment”.
The show will be the group's only UK gig of the year, before they embark on a world tour in the summer.
Time is Simply Red's 13th studio album, and features 12 tracks recorded with longtime producer Andy Wright, including their recent single 'Better With You'.
The full tour dates are:
JUNE
- 5th - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- 9th – Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena - UAE
- 16th - Sønderborg, Mølleparken - Denmark
- 18th – Werchter, TW Classic – Belgium
- 21st - Pula, Roman Arena - Croatia
- 25th – Nimes, Festival de Nimes – France
- 27th - Trani, Piazza Duomo - Italy
- 28th - Macerata, Sferisterio – Italy
- 30th – Montreux Jazz Festival - Switzerland
JULY
- 1st - Lucca Summer Festival 2023 - Italy
- 3rd - Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi - Italy
- 4th - Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 - Italy
- 7th - Weert, Bospop Festival 2023 - Netherlands
- 8th - Berlin, Zitadelle - Germany
- 9th - Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel - Germany
- 11th - Kiel, Wunderino Arena - Germany
- 12th - Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena - Germany
- 14th - Bonn, Kunstrasen - Germany
- 15th - Mainz, Zitadelle - Germany
- 16th - Lörrach, Stimmen Festival - Germany
- 19th - Rosenheim, Mangfall Park - Germany
- 20th - Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram - Germany
- 21st - Fulda, Domplatz - Germany
- 23rd - Stuttgart, Jazz Open - Germany
- 25th - Salem, Schloss - Germany
- 28th - Füssen, Barockgarten - Germany
- 30th - Klam, Castle Klam - Austria
AUGUST
- 4th - Murcia, Murcia On Fest - Spain
- 5th - Poblado De Sancti Petri, Concert Music Festival - Spain
- 9th – Zofingen, Magic Night - Switzerland
- 10th - Schaffhausen, Stars in Town – Switzerland