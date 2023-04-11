Simply Red announce only UK show of 2023 at intimate London venue

Simply Red Perform "Top of the Mountain Spring Concert" In Ischgl. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Simply Red will launch their new album with a special one-off show in London this summer.

In what will be the band's most intimate show for nearly 20 years, Mick Hucknall's group will play at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 5.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on May 2 at 10am, and fans can get access to tickets when they pre-order Simply Red’s brand new album Time from April 10 via the band’s website (www.simplyred.com).

“We’re very happy to be performing our album launch show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire” Mick said.

“It’s been 18 years since we’ve played at this iconic venue, and we look forward to performing classics as well as new album material in a very special and intimate environment”.

The show will be the group's only UK gig of the year, before they embark on a world tour in the summer.

Time is Simply Red's 13th studio album, and features 12 tracks recorded with longtime producer Andy Wright, including their recent single 'Better With You'.

The full tour dates are:

JUNE

5th - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

9th – Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena - UAE

16th - Sønderborg, Mølleparken - Denmark

18th – Werchter, TW Classic – Belgium

21st - Pula, Roman Arena - Croatia

25th – Nimes, Festival de Nimes – France

27th - Trani, Piazza Duomo - Italy

28th - Macerata, Sferisterio – Italy

30th – Montreux Jazz Festival - Switzerland

JULY

1st - Lucca Summer Festival 2023 - Italy

3rd - Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi - Italy

4th - Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 - Italy

7th - Weert, Bospop Festival 2023 - Netherlands

8th - Berlin, Zitadelle - Germany

9th - Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel - Germany

11th - Kiel, Wunderino Arena - Germany

12th - Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena - Germany

14th - Bonn, Kunstrasen - Germany

15th - Mainz, Zitadelle - Germany

16th - Lörrach, Stimmen Festival - Germany

19th - Rosenheim, Mangfall Park - Germany

20th - Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram - Germany

21st - Fulda, Domplatz - Germany

23rd - Stuttgart, Jazz Open - Germany

25th - Salem, Schloss - Germany

28th - Füssen, Barockgarten - Germany

30th - Klam, Castle Klam - Austria

AUGUST