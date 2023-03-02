Simply Red announce new album Time – listen to the single 'Better With You'
2 March 2023, 12:54
"Music is one of those wonderful communicators. Each and every person can have an interpretation of a song that can mean something to them."
Listen to this article
Simply Red have announced new album Time, their first in four years.
The follow-up to 2019's Blue-Eyed Soul is released via Warner Music on May 26, and is trailed by the single 'Better With You', which you can hear right now.
- The Story of... 'Holding Back the Years' by Simply Red
- The 10 best Simply Red songs, ranked
- Listen to the Smooth Love Songs Live Playlist on Global Player
“On the song itself, I'm reminiscing on phase one of the relationship with my wife, when we first met in Milan," said Simply Red frontman and songwriter Mick Hucknall.
"At that time, I was single and just partying my way around the world.
"And I thought to myself, well, I didn't really know what I was doing. I was just going along, having a right old time. It just stemmed from there."
He added of the confessional material on the new album: "When we were in lockdown, I went, well, jeez, who am I actually? What makes me tick?
"And I realised: you are a songwriter. So why don't you write some songs about who you are? That's really the essence of this album.
Mick said: "Music is one of those wonderful communicators. Each and every person can have an interpretation of a song that can mean something to them.
"To be able to create something that is then shared with millions of people all over the world – what a joy. How can anything be more rewarding and fulfilling than that?"
Produced with long-time associate Andy Wright, the full tracklisting of Time is as follows:
- Better With You
- Just Like You
- Let Your Hair Down
- Shades 22
- It Wouldn’t Be Me
- Never Be Gone
- Too Long At The Fair
- Slapbang
- Hey Mister
- Just Like You (Pt. 2)
- Butterflies
- Earth In A Lonely Space