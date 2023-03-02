Simply Red announce new album Time – listen to the single 'Better With You'

2 March 2023, 12:54

By Mayer Nissim

"Music is one of those wonderful communicators. Each and every person can have an interpretation of a song that can mean something to them."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simply Red have announced new album Time, their first in four years.

The follow-up to 2019's Blue-Eyed Soul is released via Warner Music on May 26, and is trailed by the single 'Better With You', which you can hear right now.

“On the song itself, I'm reminiscing on phase one of the relationship with my wife, when we first met in Milan," said Simply Red frontman and songwriter Mick Hucknall.

"At that time, I was single and just partying my way around the world.

"And I thought to myself, well, I didn't really know what I was doing. I was just going along, having a right old time. It just stemmed from there."

He added of the confessional material on the new album: "When we were in lockdown, I went, well, jeez, who am I actually? What makes me tick?

"And I realised: you are a songwriter. So why don't you write some songs about who you are? That's really the essence of this album.

Mick Hucknall and Simply Red in concert
Mick Hucknall and Simply Red in concert. Picture: Getty Images

Mick said: "Music is one of those wonderful communicators. Each and every person can have an interpretation of a song that can mean something to them.

"To be able to create something that is then shared with millions of people all over the world – what a joy. How can anything be more rewarding and fulfilling than that?"

Simply Red – Time
Simply Red – Time. Picture: Warner Music

Produced with long-time associate Andy Wright, the full tracklisting of Time is as follows:

  1. Better With You
  2. Just Like You
  3. Let Your Hair Down
  4. Shades 22
  5. It Wouldn’t Be Me
  6. Never Be Gone
  7. Too Long At The Fair
  8. Slapbang
  9. Hey Mister
  10. Just Like You (Pt. 2)
  11. Butterflies
  12. Earth In A Lonely Space

More from Simply Red

See more More from Simply Red

Mick Hucknall

The 10 best Simply Red songs, ranked

Mick Hucknall

Mick Hucknall facts: Simply Red singer's age, wife, children and more revealed

Simply Red

Simply Red announce London Royal Hospital Chelsea concert this summer

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert

Simply Red announce new outdoor UK tour dates for summer 2022

Only Fools and Horses at 40: Remembering the heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

Only Fools and Horses at 40: The heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

TV & Film

Football songs

Football songs: 6 singers you totally forgot released soccer singles

Features

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Everything but the Girl

Everything But the Girl share excellent new song ahead of first album in 24 years

Music

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran reveals wife Cherry Seaborn had a tumour while pregnant with their second child

Ed Sheeran

Ed and Cherry in 2022

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn?

Ed Sheeran

Paris Jackson has released her latest single 'Bandaid', her third since she started her music career in 2020.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris releases emotional new single 'Bandaid'

Michael Jackson

Celine Dion, 54, was diagnosed with 'Stiff Person Syndrome' in December of last year.

Celine Dion's sister shares health update after star's Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion