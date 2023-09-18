Simply Red announce special 40th anniversary UK and Ireland tour: Dates, venues and ticket details

By Mayer Nissim

Simply Red will celebrate a special landmark with a very special tour.

Simply Red have announced an absolutely massive UK and Ireland tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

It's a big occasion, so the group have given themselves plenty of time to get ready, with the string of arena shows talking place in September and October 2025.

You can get planning early though, as tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 21 at 10am.

A pre-sale takes place from tomorrow (September 19) at 10am.

If you can't wait that long until your Simply Red fix, the group are playing the intimate and prestigious London Palladium on November 25, 2023.

Simply Red's 40th Anniversary Tour. Picture: myticket

"Simply Red are turning 40! We're looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour," said Mick Hucknall.

“Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."

At the shows, the band have pledged to tell their "musical story", from the release of their debut album Picture Book in 1985 to this year's 13th studio album Time.

Simply Red in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The full Simply Red 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows: