Simply Red announce special 40th anniversary UK and Ireland tour: Dates, venues and ticket details

18 September 2023, 13:05

Simply Red celebrate 30 years of Stars

By Mayer Nissim

Simply Red will celebrate a special landmark with a very special tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simply Red have announced an absolutely massive UK and Ireland tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

It's a big occasion, so the group have given themselves plenty of time to get ready, with the string of arena shows talking place in September and October 2025.

You can get planning early though, as tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 21 at 10am.

A pre-sale takes place from tomorrow (September 19) at 10am.

If you can't wait that long until your Simply Red fix, the group are playing the intimate and prestigious London Palladium on November 25, 2023.

Simply Red's 40th Anniversary Tour
Simply Red's 40th Anniversary Tour. Picture: myticket

"Simply Red are turning 40! We're looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour," said Mick Hucknall.

“Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."

At the shows, the band have pledged to tell their "musical story", from the release of their debut album Picture Book in 1985 to this year's 13th studio album Time.

Simply Red in concert in 2023
Simply Red in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The full Simply Red 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

  • Tuesday, September 23 – Belfast SSE Arena
  • Wednesday, September 24 – Dublin 3 Arena
  • Friday, September 26 – Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Saturday, September 27 – Manchester Co-op Live
  • Sunday, September 28 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena
  • Wednesday, October 1 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Friday, October 3 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Saturday, October 4 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Sunday, October 5 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • Tuesday, October 7 – Brighton Centre
  • Thursday, October 9 – London The O2
  • Friday October 10 – London The O2

More from Simply Red

See more More from Simply Red

Mick Hucknall

The 10 best Simply Red songs, ranked

Mick Hucknall

Mick Hucknall facts: Simply Red singer's age, wife, children and more revealed

Simply Red Perform "Top of the Mountain Spring Concert" In Ischgl

Simply Red announce only UK show of 2023 at intimate London venue

Simply Red

Simply Red announce new album Time – listen to the single 'Better With You'

Simply Red

Simply Red announce London Royal Hospital Chelsea concert this summer

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert

Simply Red announce new outdoor UK tour dates for summer 2022

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sharleen Spiteri playing live with Texas

Texas announce massive UK arena best-of tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Music

Nate Smith covers Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars'

Nate Smith releases stunning cover of Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars'

Country

Who is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the American singer revealed.

Alicia Keys facts: Singer's husband, children, songs, age and career revealed

Music

Kylie Minogue's best songs and videos

Kylie Minogue's 20 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Toni Braxton is still one of best-selling female artists in the history of popular music, but her incredible career has been blighted by a series of setbacks.

Where is Toni Braxton now? Inside her career-ending illness and comeback

Music