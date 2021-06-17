Mick Hucknall facts: Simply Red singer's age, wife, children and more revealed

Mick Hucknall is one of the most successful frontmen of the past 30 years, selling millions of records worldwide as part of Simply Red.

The only mainstay in the soul and pop band since 1985, Mick and the gang are still going strong.

To celebrate his brilliant career, here is your handy guide to the talented musician and songwriter: