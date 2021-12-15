Van Morrison to play three UK shows in January 2022 – how to buy tickets

By Mayer Nissim

Veteran singer-songwriter Van Morrison is playing a clutch of UK shows this January.

Van Morrison is back on the road next year, and has announced a trio of UK shows for January 2022.

The 'Brown Eyed Girl' singer plays shows at the Bristol Hippodrome on 24 January, 2022 and the Brighton Centre on January 27 and 28, 2022.

Tickets for all three shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

A travelling musician from the age of 13, Van Morrison broke through with his band Them in 1964, scoring Top 10 UK hits with 'Gloria' and 'Here Comes The Night'.

Van went solo in 1967 with the release of 'Brown Eyed Girl', which reached number 10 in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Since then Van has recorded and toured non-stop, releasing over 40 albums, including 1968's landmark Astral Weeks and its follow-up Moondance.

Van Morrison on tour. Picture: Van Morrison

His most recent album was 2021's Latest Record Project, Volume 1, a massive 28-track album clocking in at over two hours, which reached number 5 in the UK album charts.

During his career, Van has racked up countless awards, including honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, an Ivor Novello award, six Grammy Awards and a Brit Award.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, was given both an OBE and Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 1996 and a knighthood for services to the music industry and to tourism in Northern Ireland in 2016.