7 interesting Van Morrison facts every fan should know

Van Morrison is a true icon of Northern Ireland, and one of the finest singer-songwriters of all time.

Here are the big quick facts that any Van the Man fan should know...

Van Morrison songs: What are most famous hits? Van Morrison's 7 greatest ever songs Van Morrison's biggest hits include 'Brown Eyed Girl', 'Gloria', 'Have I Told You Lately', 'Moondance' and 'Into the Mystic'.

Van Morrison albums: How many albums has he released? Van Morrison has released 39 albums (that's THIRTY NINE) as of 2018. His most recent was 2018's You're Driving Me Crazy. Among his most famous include Astral Weeks, Moondance, His Band and the Street Choir, and Tupelo Honey.

What bands was Van Morrison a member of? Van Morrison rose to fame in the mid-1960s, as the lead singer of the Northern Irish R&B band Them. Their biggest hit was the garage band classic 'Gloria'. The other original members were Alan Henderson, Ronnie Milling, Billy Harrison and Eric Wrixon. Morrison quit in 1966, and the band continued until 1972. They were a particularly big influence on The Doors among other bands.

Van Morrison wife: Who is he married to? Van Morrison with wife Michelle Rocca (far right). Picture: PA Facing deportation due to visa issues, he stayed in the US when his American girlfriend Janet Rigsbee agreed to marry him. They later divorced in 1973. Morrison met Irish socialite Michelle Rocca in the summer of 1992, and later married. However, they divorced in 2018.

How many children does Van Morrison have? Van Morrison and daughter Shana. Picture: Getty Van Morrison had one child with first wife Janet Rigsbee. Shana Morrison was born in 1970, and she is now a singer-songwriter in her own right. He also has two children with second wife Michelle Rocca: Aibbe (born 2006) and Fionn Ivan Patrick (born 2007). In December 2009, Morrison's tour manager Gigi Lee gave birth to a son, and she insisted that Morrison was the father. Lee announced the birth of the child on Morrison's official website, but Morrison denied paternity. Lee's son died in January 2011 from diabetes, and Lee died soon after from throat cancer.

Van Morrison age: How old is he? Van Morrison was born on August 31, 1945. He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2020. His full name is actually George Ivan Morrison. He was the only child of George Morrison, a shipyard electrician, and Violet Stitt Morrison, who was a singer and tap dancer in her youth.