Keanu Reeves facts: Actor's age, relationships, career, net worth and more revealed

Keanu Reeves is fiercely private about his personal life, despite being a huge Hollywood star. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Despite his private persona, Keanu Reeves has been a mainstay of box office cinema for over thirty years.

Here's all the information you need about the Hollywood actor:

Who is Keanu Reeves?

Keanu Reeves is beloved for his reputation as "Hollywood's ultimate introvert". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor who has appeared in one of the biggest movie franchises in cinema history, The Matrix, alongside television series and theatre productions earlier in his career.

He is most known for his role as Neo in The Matrix sci-fi film and media franchise, which spawned three sequels: The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and most recently The Matrix Resurrections, all of which have made him one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

Reeves has predominantly appeared as an action movie hero in films such as the John Wick film series, Point Break, and Speed, as well as other notable dramatic and comedic roles in My Own Private Idaho, The Devil's Advocate, and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Often referred to as "Hollywood's ultimate introvert", Keanu Reeves is adored by millions due to his charming and humble persona, shunning the glitzy world of showbiz in favour of a private and casual life, and is regularly spotted on public transport by his fans.

His popular public reputation has been enhanced over the years due to his dedication to philanthropy.

How old is Keanu Reeves and where was he born?

Keanu lived a slightly nomadic existence throughout his childhood. Picture: Facebook

Keanu Reeves was born on 2nd September 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon.

His father Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr was Hawaiian, and his mother Patricia was a costume designer and performer who was born in Essex, England. They met whilst both working in Beirut.

After they divorced two years after he was born, Keanu then moved with his mother to Sydney, Australia, then to New York City, and eventually to Toronto, Canada after she had re-married.

How did Keanu Reeves get his big break?

Goofball comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was Keanu Reeves' first lead role. Picture: Orion/Kobal

Reeves had aspirations to become an actor as early as 15, moving to Los Angeles to pursue his career three years later where he would appear in numerous low-budget theatre productions and television series.

After small roles in sports drama Youngblood with Patrick Swayze and Dangerous Liaisons, his big break would come as one of the title characters alongside Alex Winter in Bed & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989.

He began to make his mark as a legitimate action hero in Hollywood however, again alongside Swayze in Point Break, and in Speed alongside Sandra Bullock.

What are Keanu Reeves’ biggest films?

The Matrix became one of the biggest movie franchises in cinema history after its release in 1999. (Photo by Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

- The Matrix (series)

- Speed

- John Wick (series)

- Point Break

- The Devil's Advocate

- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

- Constantine

- A Scanner Darkly

- The Day the Earth Stood Still

- My Own Private Idaho

Is Keanu Reeves married?

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship in 2019. Picture: Gregg Deguire/FILMMAGIC

Keanu Reeves is not married, but is in a long term relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant who he met in 2009.

He has been romantically linked to actresses Diane Keaton, Sandra Bullock and China Chow, as well as filmmaker and friend Brenda Davis, but has remained fiercely private about his personal life.

Reeves was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Syme from 1998-2001 until she tragically died in a car accident just 18 months after their daughter Ava was stillborn.

How much is Keanu Reeves’ net worth?

Despite being a huge Hollywood earner, Keanu Reeves has been praised for his casual and humble lifestyle. Picture: Facebook

Keanu Reeves' net worth is an estimated $380 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Keanu Reeves?

Keanu Reeves performed at Glastonbury Festival with his band Dogstar in 1994. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Reeves is an avid musician and played bass guitar for alternative rock band Dogstar during the 1990s, once opening for David Bowie in 1995.

Sitting behind the camera on one occasion, Reeves directed the martial arts film Man of Tai Chi in 2013 in which he also starred.

His generosity has been well publicised, gifting a large sum of his fee from The Matrix to the film's cast and crew as well as purchasing a Harley Davidson to each of his stuntmen.

In response to his sister's battle with Leukemia, Reeves founded a private cancer charity which aids children's hospitals and provides cancer research. He does not publicly attach his name to his donations.

As a private spiritual person, his views on what happens after death went viral when asked by television host Stephen Colbert in 2019, replying with: "I know that the ones who love us will miss us."