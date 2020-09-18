Who is Josh Dylan? Meet the actor who plays Young Bill in Mamma Mia 2

18 September 2020, 12:50

Josh Dylan
Picture: Universal

By Tom Eames

WARNING: There may be spoilers ahead!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit cinemas last summer, and the ABBA classics are still buzzing around in our heads.

The emotional and hilarious romp returned to Greece to catch up with the gang once more, but we also got treated to flashbacks from Donna's past, and how she met Sophie's 'three dads'.

Mamma Mia 2 review: Superb Trouperb!

While you may have recognised Young Sam (played by War Horse actor Jeremy Irvine) and Young Harry (played by W1A star Hugh Skinner), you probably haven't seen Young Bill before.

He is played by relative newcomer Josh Dylan, who not only can hold a note, but he passes pretty well for a young Swede who would one day turn into actor Stellan Skarsgard. So, who is he?

Josh Dylan is a British actor based in London who graduated from the Guildhall School of Acting in 2016.

Who is Young Sam actor Jeremy Irvine?

Before Mamma Mia! 2, Josh played Captain Adam Hunter in 2016's Allied and will soon star in the upcoming horror film The Little Stranger.

He seems to be best buds with his fellow young counterparts:

Sake guzzling badboiz

A post shared by Josh Dylan (@_joshdylan) on

He hangs out with Dame Judi Dench:

Down the pub with chief troublemaker. I love her dearly 🖤

A post shared by Josh Dylan (@_joshdylan) on

And he's got an awesome cat:

🖤

A post shared by Josh Dylan (@_joshdylan) on

Judging from this role, and his duet with Lily James on 'Why Did It Have to Be Me?', we reckon Josh is one to watch for the future!

Features

See more Features

Cover versions

The 20 best cover versions of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Mamma Mia cast

Where was Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia 2 filmed? A location guide

Mamma Mia 2

Will there be a Mamma Mia 3?

Bryan Adams

The Story of... 'Everything I Do (I Do it For You)' by Bryan Adams

The Story of...

Van Morrison

7 interesting Van Morrison facts every fan should know

More on Smooth

Matt Bellamy has covered Simon & Garfunkel

Muse singer Matt Bellamy releases fantastic cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' - listen

Simon & Garfunkel

Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory in London

Giant George Michael mural unveiled in his memory near home in London

George Michael

This was the Bee Gees first ever national TV performance in 1960

Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960

Bee Gees

Van Morrison in Concert in Madrid

Van Morrison releases anti-lockdown protest songs against the government

Music

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover

Music

UB40 feud

UB40 feud: Reggae band's complicated history and why the Campbell brothers fell out

Music