Who is Josh Dylan? Meet the actor who plays Young Bill in Mamma Mia 2

Picture: Universal

By Tom Eames

WARNING: There may be spoilers ahead!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit cinemas last summer, and the ABBA classics are still buzzing around in our heads.

The emotional and hilarious romp returned to Greece to catch up with the gang once more, but we also got treated to flashbacks from Donna's past, and how she met Sophie's 'three dads'.

Mamma Mia 2 review: Superb Trouperb!

While you may have recognised Young Sam (played by War Horse actor Jeremy Irvine) and Young Harry (played by W1A star Hugh Skinner), you probably haven't seen Young Bill before.

He is played by relative newcomer Josh Dylan, who not only can hold a note, but he passes pretty well for a young Swede who would one day turn into actor Stellan Skarsgard. So, who is he?

Josh Dylan is a British actor based in London who graduated from the Guildhall School of Acting in 2016.

Before Mamma Mia! 2, Josh played Captain Adam Hunter in 2016's Allied and will soon star in the upcoming horror film The Little Stranger.

He seems to be best buds with his fellow young counterparts:

Sake guzzling badboiz A post shared by Josh Dylan (@_joshdylan) on May 16, 2018 at 7:19am PDT

He hangs out with Dame Judi Dench:

And he's got an awesome cat:

🖤 A post shared by Josh Dylan (@_joshdylan) on Jan 22, 2018 at 3:31am PST

Judging from this role, and his duet with Lily James on 'Why Did It Have to Be Me?', we reckon Josh is one to watch for the future!