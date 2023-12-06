The Story of... 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

Bobby Helms recorded one of the biggest Christmas hits. Picture: Get

By Tom Eames

As the Christmas season approaches, the familiar strains of 'Jingle Bell Rock' can be heard emanating from radios and shopping centre speakers.

But how did this catchy tune, which seamlessly blends rock’n’roll with festive joy, come to be a staple of Christmas music playlists?

A favourite with American listeners for years, in recent times it has found its way into the hearts of British and European ears, mainly thanks to its use in various TV shows and films, and to its appearance in popular Spotify playlists.

The story of 'Jingle Bell Rock' dates back to 1957, when country music singer Bobby Helms was presented with the opportunity to record a new Christmas song. Despite his initial reservations about mixing the burgeoning genre of rock’n’roll with the traditional sounds of Christmas, Helms was soon swayed, and the single released by Decca Records in October of that year quickly became a beloved classic.

Over the years, 'Jingle Bell Rock' has been covered by numerous artists, further solidifying its status as a Christmas favourite.