The Story of… ‘Smooth Operator’ by Sade

The Story of… 'Smooth Operator' by Sade.

By Hannah Lovejoy

‘Smooth Operator’ by Sade is one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s and was the track that helped the British band gain international prominence.

‘Smooth Operator’ was released by Sade in 1984 and was originally a demo track for the group. While it wasn’t Sade’s best-performing track on the official UK music charts, ‘Smooth Operator’ helped the band gain momentum elsewhere.

Do you know who wrote ‘Smooth Operator’? And did you know that it launched Sade's career in the United States?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sade’s ‘Smooth Operator’.