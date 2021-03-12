Songs with a colour in the title: A handy list

Songs with colours in the title. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

From Van Morrison to Tom Jones, we've made this list of hit songs with colours in the title so you didn't have to.

Artists including Neil Diamond, Elton John, Sting, Prince and Kelly Clarkson have brought of some of the best colour-themed songs of all time.

So, whether you're playing the 30 Day Song Challenge, or you just love a geeky list, here's some of the biggest hits with colours in the title....