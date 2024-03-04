Global Awards 2024: The full list of nominees revealed including Legend Award

Take That, Elton John and Kylie Minogue are nominated for Global Awards. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Global Awards are back for 2024, with this year's shortlisted artists including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue and Take That.

The Global Awards 2024 shortlist nominees have been revealed, and British singer-songwriter Raye has scooped the most nominations across six different categories.

The annual awards celebrate the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 exciting categories, including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more, reflecting the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player.

Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated for Best Song, for the tracks Padam Padam, Flowers and Karma. Meanwhile, Stormzy, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris are among the nominees for Best Male Artist.

For the first time, there is also the Global Legend Award, which will be given to an iconic star. Nominees include the likes of Michael Jackson, ABBA, George Michael and Elvis Presley.

Also included in this year's categories is the Best Fans Category, which you can vote for now on Global Player.

The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

Here's the full list of Global Award 2024 categories and the nominees:

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2024 SHORTLIST NOMINEES (categories judged by industry panel)

MOST PLAYED

Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023.

BEST SONG

Anne-Marie – UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe - Prada

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus - Who Told You

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Jazzy - Giving Me

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar

Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing

Tate McRae - Greedy

Taylor Swift - Karma

Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel

Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her

BEST MALE

Calvin Harris

Dave

David Guetta

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jax Jones

Joel Corry

Stormzy

The Weeknd

Tom Grennan

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Leigh-Anne

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Zara Larsson

BEST BRITISH ACT

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Leigh-Anne

Lewis Capaldi

RAYE

Tom Grennan

BEST CLASSICAL

Abel Selaocoe

Anna Lapwood

Malakai Bayoh

Lise Davidsen

Yunchan Lim

BEST HIP HOP AND RNB

Beyoncé

Central Cee

Chris Brown

D-Block Europe

Dave

Doja Cat

Drake

J Hus

RAYE

SZA

BEST ROCK & INDIE

Blink-182

Blur

Foo Fighters

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nothing But Thieves

GLOBAL LEGEND

ABBA

Barry Manilow

Billy Joel

Bruce Springsteen

Cher

Dolly Parton

Elton John

Elvis

George Michael

Lionel Richie

Madonna

Michael Jackson

Queen

Rod Stewart

Take That

The Rolling Stones

Tina Turner

RISING STAR

AntsLive

Caity Baser

Jazzy

Kenya Grace

Noah Kahan

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Venbee

BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Ice Spice

Jung Kook

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST PODCAST

The News Agents

The News Agents - USA

Filthy Ritual

Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women

My Therapist Ghosted Me

For The Many

Full Disclosure

The Rest Is Politics

Big Fish with Spencer Matthews

ZOE Science & Nutrition

The Wittering Whitehalls

We Can Be Weirdos

BEST DANCE

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Chase & Status B

David Guetta

Fred again..

James Hype

Jazzy

Rudimental

Venbee

BEST GROUP

Busted

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Nothing But Thieves

Rudimental

Take That

BEST POP

Anne-Marie

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Leigh-Anne

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Zara Larsson

The winners of the Global Awards 2024 will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player on the Friday 22nd March 2024.