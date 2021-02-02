Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away aged 100 after coronavirus diagnosis

2 February 2021, 16:12 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 16:39

Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100
Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100, his family has confirmed.

The WWII veteran's official Twitter page announced his death this afternoon (February 2).

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020. He was taken to Bedford Hospital after needing help with his breathing at the weekend.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore confirmed that he had been treated for pneumonia in recent weeks, and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

The Army veteran became a national hero last year, after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He later received a Knighthood from the Queen.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of."

Buckingham Palace led the tributes on social media, stating that the Queen will be sending a personal message to Captain Tom's family.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lisa Stansfield in 1990

Lisa Stansfield facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and more revealed

Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber's best hit songs

10 hit songs that were written by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Song Lists

Eric Church

Eric Church facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, songs and more revealed

Country

Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting coronavirus vaccine

Olivia Newton-John reveals she won't be getting the coronavirus vaccine

Olivia Newton-John

George Michael final concert: Watch video of star's last "perfect" performance

Watch George Michael's last ever concert, where his final words were heartbreakingly poignant

George Michael

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?