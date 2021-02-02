Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away aged 100 after coronavirus diagnosis

Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100, his family has confirmed.

The WWII veteran's official Twitter page announced his death this afternoon (February 2).

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020. He was taken to Bedford Hospital after needing help with his breathing at the weekend.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore confirmed that he had been treated for pneumonia in recent weeks, and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

The Army veteran became a national hero last year, after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He later received a Knighthood from the Queen.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of."

Buckingham Palace led the tributes on social media, stating that the Queen will be sending a personal message to Captain Tom's family.