Andrew Ridgeley to host two-hour festive special on Smooth Christmas – how to listen

By Sian Moore

Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley is hosting his very own show on Smooth Christmas.

Join Andrew Ridgeley for a festive special on Smooth Christmas this weekend.

The Wham! legend will delve into the history of 'Last Christmas', revealing lesser-known stories about the number-one hit and how George Michael wrote it.

Ridgeley will play a selection of Christmas songs handpicked by himself, and reminisce about his time in Wham! and fond memories from the festive season.

Listen to 'A Christmas Special with Andrew Ridgeley' on Sunday, December 1, from 2-4pm, on Smooth Christmas.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic 'Last Christmas' by Wham!.

George Michael both produced and wrote the song, and it became part of a double A-side single with 'Everything She Wants'.

Surprisngly, it only made it to number one in the charts in 2021.

When it was released in 1984, it was kept from the top spot by Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

