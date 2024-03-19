Exclusive

Brothers Osborne open up about "hard" time away from family on the road

Brothers Osborne are riding high since the release of their fourth album last year.

Their self-titled album featured a duet with Miranda Lambert and landed in the top 10 country albums chart in the UK.

The brothers - John and TJ - recently took their excellent brand of country rock to the UK by performing at this year's Country 2 Country (C2C) Festival, alongside the likes of Brad Paisley, Jake Owen and Carly Pearce.

Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with the brothers backstage in their dressing room at London's O2, where they spoke about performing in the UK and their upcoming EP Break Mine.

The brothers also opened up about the challenges of being on the road and missing their loved ones.

TJ became the first openly gay artist on a major country music label in 2021, when he officially came out. He has been dating his partner Abi Ventura for a couple of years.

John is married to British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, having met her at a songwriting session back in 2007. The couple are parents to boy and girl twins, who were born in 2023.

Speaking about being on the road, John said: "It's different. It's hard. It's very hard, actually. But it's amazing. It's one of those things, like any parent, or especially new parent would know.

"It's like you are with your kids. It's amazing, but it's exhausting. And you just want to get away. I can't wait to get on the road, to be honest with you. So I can get a good night's sleep on a bus that's moving.

"But then I'm in my bunk, like, looking at videos of them, and then after a day away, I get really sad. I genuinely miss them. So it has its ups and downs. And we've been uncles for a long time, so TJ is already the best uncle."

TJ joked: "Yeah, the uncle's the easy part. It's like you get to go in, make them laugh when they start crying, then you go home."

Speaking about their new EP, TJ added: "So we're releasing an EP and we just felt like at the end of every album cycle, there would seem like people, they just want music these days as fast as you can give it to them. And to be honest with you, we would prefer to do that, too.

"So we're going to try to switch it up and start releasing music more often. Not like as maybe as big, but smaller batches, and we'll kind of piece them together. But this will be the first time we've done that. It'll be called Break Mind, which will be the single off of that EP.

"And it'll also feature two songs that were on our last project that we felt like maybe got overshadowed a little bit with a lot of music coming out. So just try to bring it back into everyone's attention at this point.

"There's a lot to digest, again, to lots of people, big artists are releasing music all the time, so we just kind of want to circle back around, release that and also get some new music out for people."