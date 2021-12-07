Watch George Strait beautifully serenade wife Norma on their 50th wedding anniversary

George Strait serenades wife Norma. Picture: George Strait/StraitCinema/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Country legend George Strait gave his wife of 50 years the ultimate gift in front of thousands of people this weekend.

George Strait performed the second of his Strait to Vegas residency dates, and it also just happened to be the singer's 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Norma.

He made sure the milestone wasn't missed, as he paid tribute to his wife, who was sitting in the crowd.

He dedicated a performance to Norma, briefly looking back on their years together with the audience, before introducing the song.

"So I was 19 years old, and I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17, really hot," George said, while the audience cheered.

"We went to Mexico and eloped... 50 years ago today."

He then started performing the romantic ballad 'I Cross My Heart', which originally came out in 1992 as part of George's Pure Country album.

The song also appeared on the soundtrack of the movie Pure Country, which starred George in his acting debut.

Norma was seen smiling from her place in the crowd, as George serenaded her.

George Strait met his future wife at high school in Pearsall, Texas. Speaking to country radio station the Bull 100.3, the singer said that Norma is "the first girl I ever loved".

He said: "We knew each other forever, growing up in a small town. I never really even thought anything about her, but then one day I asked her out and we went on a date. We didn't see each other for a long time after that.

"Then one day, I thought, 'I'm missing the boat here,' and we started dating again."