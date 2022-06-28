Exclusive

Little Big Town open up about touring with Eagles and Miranda Lambert: "A dream come true"

By Tom Eames

Little Big Town arrived in London last weekend to perform at BST Hyde Park, and Smooth Country were there to welcome them.

The country group - Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet - performed at the annual summer festival before headliners Eagles on Sunday (June 26).

Ahead of the gig, Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with Little Big Town about the show, and their recent tours with Eagles and good friend Miranda Lambert.

Watch the interview in full above.

Little Big Town on Smooth Country. Picture: Smooth/Global

Karen said of touring with Eagles: "Man – I mean, how could it be any better? It’s like, stadiums in Europe with The Eagles, you know? We sat in Dublin the other night, and just watched, top to bottom, their whole set. It’s just hit after hit after hit.

"The singing, the playing – it’s so otherworldly. It’s really a dream come true. They had such a big influence on us as a band. So to be out there— to be, you know, singing all of Glenn Frey’s parts, it’s very emotional."

Kimberly added: "Vince Gill was there when we were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. He was there that night. He and Little Jimmy Dickens were there. So that’s super-special, for us to see him out there."

On touring with Miranda Lambert, Jimi said: "It’s like hanging out with your buddy. That’s it. It’s pure fun. And the whole tour was based around— we’ve kind of finished the show together, and play each other’s songs for a big, long set.

"And it’s just the best. It’s really, musically, one of our favourite things we’ve ever done. And that’s why we had to do it again."

Little Big Town recently released their new single 'Hell Yeah', ahead of their upcoming tenth studio album.