Reba McEntire's 15 best songs ever, ranked

Reba McEntire, the queen of country music, has gifted the world with a treasure trove of unforgettable songs throughout her illustrious career.

With a voice that resonates with emotion and storytelling prowess that captures the essence of life's highs and lows, Reba has become a beloved icon in the music industry.

From heart-wrenching ballads to empowering anthems, her diverse catalogue showcases her versatility and enduring appeal.

Let's take a journey through Reba McEntire's best songs, celebrating the tracks that have defined her legacy and touched the hearts of millions.

Somebody Should Leave Somebody Should Leave Reba McEntire's song 'Somebody Should Leave,' released in 1985, is a ballad about a couple facing the painful realization that their marriage is over. The song was the second single from her album My Kind of Country, which marked a significant shift towards a more traditional country sound. The song focuses on the emotional struggles of deciding who should leave the family home, and it resonated deeply with audiences.

Consider Me Gone Reba McEntire - Consider Me Gone (Official Music Video) Reba McEntire's song 'Consider Me Gone' is a standout track from her 2009 album, Keep On Loving You. The song, written by Steve Diamond and Marv Green, tells the story of a woman who has reached the end of her patience in a one-sided relationship. The protagonist declares her decision to leave if her partner cannot meet her needs, reflecting themes of self-respect and empowerment. The song's blend of contemporary country and traditional influences highlights McEntire's versatility as an artist. 'Consider Me Gone' resonated with fans and critics alike, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and becoming one of her most successful singles.

The Greatest Man I Never Knew The Greatest Man I Never Knew Reba McEntire's song 'The Greatest Man I Never Knew' is a poignant ballad from her 1991 album For My Broken Heart. Written by Richard Leigh and Layng Martine Jr., the song narrates a daughter's reflections on her emotionally distant father, whom she never truly knew despite living under the same roof. The song resonated deeply with listeners, reaching number 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. It was recorded during a particularly difficult time in McEntire's life. The album was her first release after the tragic plane crash that killed several members of her band. The emotional weight of that period is palpable in McEntire's heartfelt performance.

Cathy's Clown Reba McEntire - Cathy's Clown (Official Music Video) Reba McEntire's song 'Cathy's Clown' is a cover of the Everly Brothers' 1960 hit. Released in 1989 as part of her album Sweet Sixteen, it reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, marking McEntire's 13th number-one hit. The song tells the story of a woman confronting her unfaithful partner, showcasing McEntire's powerful vocal delivery and emotional depth. Her version brought a fresh country twist to the classic pop tune, demonstrating her versatility as an artist.

One Promise Too Late One Promise Too Late 'One Promise Too Late' is a poignant ballad from her 1986 album What Am I Gonna Do About You. Released as a single in 1987, it became McEntire's eighth number-one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. The song, written by Dave Loggins, Lisa Silver, and Don Schlitz, tells the story of a woman who realizes she's fallen in love with someone else, but it's too late as she's already committed to another.

You're the First Time I've Thought About Leaving You're The First Time I've Thought About Leaving 'You're the First Time I've Thought About Leaving' is a standout track from her 1983 album Unlimited. Written by Kerry Chater and Dickey Lee, the song became McEntire's second number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Its success marked a significant milestone in her career, establishing her as a major force in country music. The song's lyrics tell the story of a woman contemplating leaving her partner for the first time.

You Lie Reba McEntire - You Lie (Official Music Video) Reba McEntire's song 'You Lie' is a beautiful country ballad released in 1990 as the second single from her album Rumor Has It. The song quickly became a hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Written by Bobby Fischer, Charlie Black, and Austin Roberts, 'You Lie' tells the heart-wrenching story of a woman confronting her partner's dishonesty and betrayal. The song was initially pitched to Tanya Tucker, but it was McEntire's emotional delivery that brought it to life.

The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia Reba McEntire - The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia (Official Music Video) Reba McEntire's rendition of 'The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia' is a standout track from her 1991 album For My Broken Heart. The song, originally written by Bobby Russell and famously recorded by Vicki Lawrence in 1972, is a gripping Southern gothic tale of betrayal, murder, and wrongful justice. McEntire's powerful cover brings new intensity to this dark narrative, capturing the song's haunting atmosphere with her rich, emotive vocals. Reba's version was accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Jack Cole, which further deepened the song's storytelling. The video portrays McEntire as a woman unravelling the tragic events surrounding her brother's wrongful conviction and execution.

She Thinks His Name was John Reba McEntire - She Thinks His Name Was John (Official Music Video) 'She Thinks His Name was John' is a poignant ballad from her 1994 album Read My Mind. The song tells the story of a woman who contracts HIV after a one-night stand with a man whose name she barely remembers. It stands out as one of the first country songs to address the AIDS epidemic, showcasing McEntire's willingness to tackle sensitive social issues through her music. Written by Sandy Knox and Steve Rosen, the song was inspired by Knox's brother, who died of AIDS. McEntire's powerful delivery and the song's emotional weight helped raise awareness about the disease at a time when it was still heavily stigmatized.

I'm a Survivor I'm A Survivor Reba McEntire's song 'I'm a Survivor' is a powerful anthem of resilience and strength. Released in 2001 as part of her album Greatest Hits Volume III: I'm a Survivor, the song was written by Shelby Kennedy and Phillip White. The song gained additional fame as the theme song for the popular TV show Reba, in which McEntire starred from 2001 to 2007. This connection to the sitcom, which centred around a single mother navigating life's challenges, further cemented the song's message of perseverance.

Is There Life Out There Reba McEntire - Is There Life Out There (Official Music Video) 'Is There Life Out There' is a notable track from her 1991 album For My Broken Heart. Written by Susan Longacre and Rick Giles, the song quickly became a fan favourite and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. The song focuses on a woman seeking personal growth and new experiences outside her domestic life, resonating with many listeners, especially women looking for self-discovery. The music video, directed by Jack Cole and featuring Huey Lewis, further emphasized this theme by depicting a woman returning to college to achieve her goals. The video won the Country Music Association's award for Music Video of the Year in 1992. Additionally, the song inspired a made-for-TV movie in 1994, where Reba played the lead role, showcasing the impact and cultural relevance of 'Is There Life Out There'.

If You See Him/If You See Her (with Brooks & Dunn) Reba McEntire - If You See Him, If You See Her (Official Music Video) Reba McEntire's song 'If You See Him/If You See Her' is a poignant duet with Brooks & Dunn, released in 1998. The track is notable for its unique structure, where both artists exchange verses, portraying a conversation between two former lovers relaying messages through mutual friends. This collaboration marked a significant event in country music, merging the talents of two of the genre's biggest acts at the time. The song was featured on both McEntire's album If You See Him and Brooks & Dunn's album If You See Her, showcasing its dual significance.

Does He Love You (with Linda Davis) Reba McEntire - Does He Love You ft. Linda Davis (Official Music Video) ft. Linda Davis Reba McEntire's song 'Does He Love You' is a powerful duet featuring Linda Davis. Released in August 1993 as the lead single from McEntire's album Greatest Hits Volume Two, the song quickly became a fan favourite. Written by Billy Stritch and Sandy Knox, the track tells the story of two women who confront each other about their mutual lover. The song achieved notable success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also earned McEntire and Davis a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Collaboration in 1994. The accompanying music video, directed by Jon Small, further captivated audiences with its dramatic narrative and striking visuals, ending in a suspenseful twist. The song has been covered by various artists, and she later re-recorded it with Dolly Parton.

Whoever's in New England Reba McEntire - Whoever's In New England (Official Music Video) 'Whoever's in New England' is a ballad that became a significant milestone in her career. Released in 1986 as the lead single and title track from her latest album, the song marked McEntire's fifth number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. The song, written by Kendal Franceschi and Quentin Powers, tells the story of a woman confronting her husband's infidelity during his frequent business trips to New England. 'Whoever's in New England' also earned McEntire the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1987, solidifying her status as a leading artist in country music.