The Chicks announce UK tour with support from Maren Morris

14 February 2023, 14:46

The Chicks and Maren Morris are heading out on tour
The Chicks and Maren Morris are heading out on tour. Picture: The Chicks/Getty

By Tom Eames

Country icons The Chicks have announced their return with a 2023 World Tour.

Their 37-date world tour includes stops in the UK, with Maren Morris as their main support act.

“This last year on the road has been a whirlwind for us, but it’s time to bring the party to the UK and Europe,” The Chicks said.

“We can’t wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond – it’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to get back!”

These shows will be The Chicks’ first dates in the UK for seven years.

General tickets go on sale for all Europe and UK dates on Friday, 17 February at 10am.

UK & Ireland Dates:

  • June 27: Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
  • June 28: Glasgow, OVO Arena
  • June 30: Dublin, 3Arena
  • July 2: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • July 4: Manchester, AO Arena

The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in summer 2020, their first in 14 years.

