Watch Tim McGraw confront heckling fans after forgetting song lyrics during concert

Watch Tim McGraw confront heckling fans after forgetting his song lyrics during a concert. Picture: Twitter: @ThisIsMarietta

By Hannah Lovejoy

Tim McGraw recently jumped off stage at one of his shows to confront fans who were heckling him in the audience for forgetting the lyrics to one of his songs.

The incident took place earlier this month during Tim McGraw’s show on October 9 at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada in the US.

Concertgoers appeared to heckle the award-winning country singer after he forgot the words to one of his most popular songs.

According to TMZ, Tim lost his way while singing his track ‘Just to See You Smile’ and he forgot some of the lyrics to the song. When some audience members responded with boo-ing - Tim jumped off the stage and confronted them.

Tim exchanged a serious moment with his fans and challenged them at the audience barrier, it is, however, unclear what he said to the crowd.

After challenging the hecklers, Tim walked off the stage and some audience members can be heard in the video-sharing their frustration with Tim for not continuing to sing immediately.

Tim McGraw stops his show just to fuss at a couple that was booing him at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada



Totally ridiculous.

🗣BOOOOO!



pic.twitter.com/z6ByU3F2x5 — ∼Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) October 14, 2021

The original story from TMZ stated that shortly after Tim’s confrontation he returned to the stage and addressed what had happened.

According to the publication, it’s thought that Tim said that he’d been filming the Yellowstone prequel for 48 consecutive hours. Tim explained that his extended work schedule caused him to forget the words to the song ‘Just to See You Smile’.

While it’s unclear what happened to the hecklers in the crowd - it’s thought that Tim eventually got back to the show and finished performing his set.

This isn’t the first time it’s been reported that Tim has confronted crowds during one of his concerts. It’s thought that Tim previously addressed a crowd in 2007 during one of his joint concerts with his wife Faith Hill.