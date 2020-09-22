Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Dave Friday? Age, job and partner revealed

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Dave. Picture: Channel 4

By Rory O'Connor

Who is GBBO contestant Dave Friday? Well, here’s all you need to know about the baker including his family, Instagram and job away from baking.

Production for the new series of Bake Off was delayed due to government coronavirus restrictions, with this year’s contestants having to isolate in bubbles for the duration of filming.

But now the new GBBO series is back and contestant Dave Friday is here hoping he can win this year's baking crown.

So who is Dave? What's his job? And how old is he? Here's what you need to know: