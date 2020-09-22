Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Marc Elliott? Age, job and partner revealed
22 September 2020, 19:25
The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back and this time they’re welcoming Marc to the tent - but who is he? Where’s he from? And what happened to his leg? Here's what you need to know.
The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back with a whole new line up of contestants including Marc Elliott.
Setting his sights on the all-important Bake Off crown, Marc is keen to show off his impressive baking designs in order to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
So who is the Great British Bake Off contestant Marc? How old is he? And what happened to his leg?
Here’s everything you need to know including Marc's job, where he’s from and his partner:
Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Marc?
After losing his leg in 2016, Marc started baking bread as a form of therapy, and later moved onto baking cakes and pastries.
What happened to GBBO contestant Marc's leg?
Marc was in a motorcycle accident in 2016 and tragically lost his leg.
He used to be an avid rock climber before his accident, but has started climbing again after his road to recovery.
On Instagram, he recently shared an amazing video of himself climbing an indoor wall, using his strength and skills to make his way to the top.
How old is GBBO contestant Marc?
Marc is 51 years old.
I’m going to be on the Telly ! 😁 I’m on The Great British Bake Off 2020. Starts next Tuesday 22nd September on Channel 4 at 8pm It’s been such an incredible experience so far,and quite terrified yet excited about it now being aired on tv😳 #gbbo #gbbo2020 #cornwall #baking #amputee @radiocornwall @cornwalllive
What is Marc's job?
Previously a landscape photographer, Marc works as a bronze resin sculptor.
He is also a support worker.
Is Marc married?
Marc is a single parent to his daughters.