Strictly Come Dancing 2021: John Whaite's age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Who is John Whaite?

John Whaite is a chef, TV presenter and winner of the third series of the Great British Bake Off. Since winning the baking show in 2012, John has gone on to have regular cookery slots on television.

At the moment, John has a weekly cooking segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch. John has also published several cookery books and also runs his own cookery school.

Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, John said that was “excited” but “nervous” to get started on the show. John will also be one half of Strictly’s first all-male partnership.

John explained: “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.

“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”