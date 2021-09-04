Strictly Come Dancing 2021: John Whaite's age, partner, career and more facts revealed
4 September 2021, 16:52
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is John Whaite?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
John Whaite has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the chef and media personality.
Who is John Whaite?
John Whaite is a chef, TV presenter and winner of the third series of the Great British Bake Off. Since winning the baking show in 2012, John has gone on to have regular cookery slots on television.
At the moment, John has a weekly cooking segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch. John has also published several cookery books and also runs his own cookery school.
Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, John said that was “excited” but “nervous” to get started on the show. John will also be one half of Strictly’s first all-male partnership.
John explained: “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.
“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.
“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”
How old is John Whaite?
John Whaite is believed to be 33 years old as of 2021, and is thought to be originally from Chorley in Lancashire.
Is John Whaite in a relationship?
John Whaite is engaged to his long-term partner Paul Atkins - they have been together for a number of years.
John shared the exciting news on social media in July 2017, he posted a picture with Paul and accompanied it with a thoughtful caption.
The post reads: “My true love. We've decided to get married. We've fought for these rights, and we shall use them.”