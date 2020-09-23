Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Lottie Bedlow? Age, job and partner revealed

On Air Now
23 September 2020
Meet Lottie Bedlow, one of this year's Great British Bake Off contestants - but who is she? Here are all the facts including how old she is and her partner.
The Great British Bake Off had a bumpy start in 2020 with it being delayed due to government coronavirus restrictions, with this year’s contestants having to isolate in bubbles for the duration of filming.
But that hasn't stopped contestants like Lottie still competing to be the best in the famous GBBO tent.
So who is contestant Lottie? Well, here’s all you need to know about the baker including how old she is, where she's from and her job:
Lottie Bedlow is a 31-year-old pantomime producer from West Sussex with a penchant for learning intricate baking techniques.
The contestant believes that baking is in her blood and cites her Lancastrian great-grandmother, who was a fervent cake-baker, as the ancestor who gave her the culinary gene.
As a young girl, she would choose to watch cooking shows rather than play with her toys and was often found making notes from recipe books.
Lottie’s baking has become more refined over time but she labels herself as a "perpetually frustrated perfectionist" and hopes to keep her dark sense of humour throughout the competition.
When Lottie isn’t baking or producing pantomimes, she can be found playing computer games with her younger cousins or in the yoga studio.
From what we can tell, Lottie is not married.
Lottie said: "Coming straight out of lockdown into another lockdown was weird but totally worth it and that first morning was utterly terrifying!
"As soon as I saw the tent it all started to feel a bit too real!
"We were all nervous about making a cake bust of our celebrity heroes and knowing that we were all in the same boat was really reassuring!
"As a group we got really close really quickly because we were all living together and that made it feel extra special."
Speaking about her strengths and weaknesses, Lottie said: "Turns out I’m a fast learner! I taught myself a lot of techniques ahead of the show and really enjoyed the process.
"[My weaknesses are] timing and decoration. I get lost in making sure I know what I am doing technically so I often run out of time or serve something that looks nothing like I had expected or wanted it to!"
Outside of the tent, Lottie works as a pantomime producer.