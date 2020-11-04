Bake Off's Matt Lucas feels old as contestant has never heard of Careless Whisper or Spandau Ballet

4 November 2020, 12:45

By Tom Eames

While the world may be dealing with the latest goings on in the US Presidential Election, a lot of us Brits were handling a much bigger incident last night: a contestant making us feel very old on The Great British Bake Off.

On last night's (November 3) episode of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, contestant Peter surprised host Matt Lucas by has lack of knowledge of 1980s pop.

It was '1980s Week' on Bake Off, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith setting challenges involving '80s favourites like quiches and finger doughnuts.

At one point in the show, Matt came up to 20-year-old Peter, asking him what his favourite music was.

He then proceeded to ask if he knew 'Careless Whisper' by George Michael, only to be met with a confused look: "Not too well".

Peter didn't know what song 'Careless Whisper' was
Peter didn't know what song 'Careless Whisper' was. Picture: Channel 4

When Matt recreated the famous sax solo, Peter at least appeared to recognise it, though we can't help but think he was trying to politely get rid of Matt so he could carry on with his bake...

Then Matt picked Spandau Ballet's 'True', and Peter had no idea what he was on about.

It did at least provide us the entertainment of Matt recreating the music video featuring Tony Hadley's incredibly thin microphone:

Matt Lucas channelled Tony Hadley
Matt Lucas channelled Tony Hadley. Picture: Channel 4/Chrysalis

"He doesn't know it. I'm so old, now."

You and us both, Matt!

