Great British Bake Off 2020 Peter Sawkins: Age, job and where he’s from revealed

22 September 2020, 19:24

Great British Bake Off's Peter is this year's youngest contestant
Great British Bake Off's Peter is this year's youngest contestant. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Who is Peter from the Great British Bake Off 2020? Meet the youngest contestant of this series and find out details including his degree, Instagram and where he lives.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back for another series despite coronavirus bringing plenty of filming difficulties.

Ready to take on the GBBO tent this year is Peter Sawkins - the youngest contestant of the series - who has revealed he has never missed an episode of the baking show judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

So who is Great British Bake Off contestant Peter? How old is he? And what’s his job when he’s not baking? Here’s all the details you need to know including his Instagram:

GBBO's Peter Sawkins is also a badminton pro
GBBO's Peter Sawkins is also a badminton pro. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Peter?

After never missing a series of the Channel 4 show since he was 12, Peter revealed it was his love of the show that inspired him to apply.

Peter has said his strengths are time management but his downfall could be his decorative skills and bread week.

He is also a national badminton player.

How old is Great British Bake Off contestant Peter?

This year’s youngest Bake Off competitor, Peter is just 20 years old.

The Great British Bake Off contestants will all be competing for that winning title
The Great British Bake Off contestants will all be competing for that winning title. Picture: Channel 4

What is Peter’s job?

When he’s not baking or playing badminton, Peter is studying accounting and finance at university.

Where is Peter from the Great British Bake Off 2020 from?

Peter grew up in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh.

Is Peter on Instagram?

Of course! You can follow him and all his amazing bakes @peter_bakes.

