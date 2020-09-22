Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Linda? Age, job and partner revealed
Meet Linda, one of this year's Great British Bake Off contestants - but who is she? Here are all the facts including how old she is and her partner.
The Great British Bake Off had a bumpy start in 2020 with it being delayed due to government coronavirus restrictions, with this year’s contestants having to isolate in bubbles for the duration of filming.
But that hasn't stopped contestants like Linda still competing to be the best in the famous GBBO tent.
So who is contestant Linda? Well, here’s all you need to know about the baker including how old she is, where she's from and her job:
-
Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Linda? How old is she?
From East Sussex, Linda is a 61-year-old baker who has ample experience with a whisk and oven.
Linda's strengths are in the classics and in home-comfort cooking, like her signature sausage rolls.
-
Is Linda married?
A lover of the countryside and of being outdoors in general, Linda will frequently head with her partner to their local beach, to fish for mackerel and mullet.
Linda loves to spend time in her garden – cultivating its produce and for its positive effects on her well-being.
-
Why did Linda apply for The Great British Bake Off 2020?
Linda said: “To be in the tent the first morning was a real magical moment for me. I just kept pinching myself and tried hard to stop grinning at everyone!
“I was so excited and I am still in a little shock, I just wanted to do my best and show people how much I loved to bake.
“I find it’s a real therapy and lovely when it’s so appreciated. I’ll never lose that magical feeling I had when I first walked into the tent and that will stay with me as one of my moments. It’s never too late to chase your dreams.”
-
What are Linda’s strengths and weaknesses?
Linda said: “I think my experience over the years would be my strength. My weakness is definitely poor timing.”
-
What is GBBO star Linda's job?
Linda's work life away from her joys of baking and farm visiting consists of her job role as a Retirement Living Team Leader.