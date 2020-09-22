Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Linda? Age, job and partner revealed

By Rory O'Connor

Meet Linda, one of this year's Great British Bake Off contestants - but who is she? Here are all the facts including how old she is and her partner.

The Great British Bake Off had a bumpy start in 2020 with it being delayed due to government coronavirus restrictions, with this year’s contestants having to isolate in bubbles for the duration of filming.

But that hasn't stopped contestants like Linda still competing to be the best in the famous GBBO tent.

So who is contestant Linda? Well, here’s all you need to know about the baker including how old she is, where she's from and her job: