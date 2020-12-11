Beloved actress Barbara Windsor has died, aged 83

11 December 2020, 01:42 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 01:51

Beloved actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83-years-old.
Beloved actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83-years-old. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Dame Barbara Windsor, famous for her roles in Eastenders and the Carry On films, has died aged 83.

The news was confirmed by her husband Scott Mitchell who said she died peacefully on Thursday (December 10).

Dame Barbara had been suffering from Alzheimer's after being diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year.

Her husband said she would be remembered for the "love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives".

Her husband Scott Mitchell (pictured right with the star when she was made a Dame in 2016) said she would be remembered for the "love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives".
Her husband Scott Mitchell (pictured right with the star when she was made a Dame in 2016) said she would be remembered for the "love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives". Picture: Getty

The national treasure who was best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders and her famous roles in the Carry On films, had become an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society in the years before her death and had even met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bring awareness to the disease.

Her husband Stephen said: "It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara's courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could."

Dame Barbara had been suffering from Alzheimer's after being diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year.
Dame Barbara had been suffering from Alzheimer's after being diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Tributes have poured in from the entertainment world as the UK says good bye to a national treasure.

Jonathan Ross tweeted: "Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind."

Singer Aled Jones described her as a "true national treasure" and Tony Blackburn has said Barbara was a "lovely lady who was always such fun".

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: 9-year-old girl astounds judges with Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

The Voice

Ahead of the movie's release on December 13, Smooth Radio's exclusive clip pays homage to Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb and how they changed the sound of disco music forever.

Watch an exclusive clip from Bee Gees film 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart'

Bee Gees

Xmas movies

The 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

Christmas

David Bowie in The Snowman

David Bowie in The Snowman: Why did the music icon appear in the Christmas classic?

David Bowie

Tom Fletcher's wedding speech to Giovanna is an amazing watch

When Giovanna Fletcher was surprised by husband Tom with McFly-inspired wedding speech and we all cried

Music

More on Smooth

The King of Pop and the eldest Bee Gee collaborated on the song 'All In Your Name' in 2002 and were so close MJ was asked to be the the godfather to one of Barry's children.

Barry Gibb opens up about why he asked Michael Jackson to leave his home in 2002

Bee Gees

Filmed in 1983, the tutorial shows the Queen guitarist demonstrating the technical and practical ways to achieve the famous 'Bohemian Rhapsody' solo as the camera zooms in on his acoustic set.

Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

Queen

A collaboration between David Bowie and Cher may come as a surprise to many, but the pair's forgotten duet of 'Can You Hear Me' is superb.

David Bowie and Cher's electric chemistry while singing forgotten duet of 'Can You Hear Me' is sensational

David Bowie

Christmas number ones

QUIZ: How many Christmas number ones can you remember?

Quizzes

Renata Tairova, 12, Artem Kukin, 13 and Anna Avazneli, 14 were competing on season 6 of The Voice Kids Russia when they gave a staggering performance of the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.

The Voice Kids: Trio sing jaw-dropping rendition of 'Stayin’ Alive' by the Bee Gees

The Voice

John Lennon's death remembered

John Lennon's tragic death remembered 40 years later: How the world reacted

John Lennon