Brendan Fraser facts: The Whale actor's age, wife, children, movies and career explained

Brendan Fraser in 2016. Picture: Getty

Brendan Fraser emerged in the 1990s and became one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The Canadian-American actor is best known for his leading roles in blockbuster films, comedies, and other dramatic films.

Brendan Fraser had his breakthrough in 1992 when he appeared in the comedy Encino Man and the drama School Ties. In 1997, he led the cast of George of the Jungle, and then starred as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy, starting in 1999.

Other roles included Gods and Monsters (1998), The Quiet American, Crash (2004), Bedazzled (2000) and Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008).

Sadly, Brendan's career stalled by the late 2000s, due to various health problems, personal losses, and a sexual assault allegedly committed against him in 2003 by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

By the mid-2010s, he returned to TV, with roles in The Affair and Trust. Thankfully, his career had a major reversal in fortune after appearances in Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale in 2022). His role in the latter gave him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.