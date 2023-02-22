Brendan Fraser facts: The Whale actor's age, wife, children, movies and career explained

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Jenni Falconer 6am - 10am
22 February 2023, 15:29
Brendan Fraser emerged in the 1990s and became one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
The Canadian-American actor is best known for his leading roles in blockbuster films, comedies, and other dramatic films.
Brendan Fraser had his breakthrough in 1992 when he appeared in the comedy Encino Man and the drama School Ties. In 1997, he led the cast of George of the Jungle, and then starred as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy, starting in 1999.
Other roles included Gods and Monsters (1998), The Quiet American, Crash (2004), Bedazzled (2000) and Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008).
Sadly, Brendan's career stalled by the late 2000s, due to various health problems, personal losses, and a sexual assault allegedly committed against him in 2003 by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
By the mid-2010s, he returned to TV, with roles in The Affair and Trust. Thankfully, his career had a major reversal in fortune after appearances in Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale in 2022). His role in the latter gave him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Brendan Fraser was born on December 3, 1968. He celebrated his 54th birthday in 2022.
He was the youngest of four boys, and was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the son of Canadian parents Carol Mary (née Genereux; 1937–2016) and Peter Fraser.
His mother was a sales counsellor, and his father was a journalist who worked as a Canadian foreign service officer for the Government Office of Tourism.
He has three older brothers: Kevin, Regan, and Sean.
Brendan's family moved around during his childhood, living in Eureka, California; Seattle, Washington; Ottawa, Ontario; the Netherlands; and Switzerland.
He first had a taste for acting when on vacation in London, England, when he attended his first theatre show in the West End.
Brendan met actress Afton Smith at a barbecue at Winona Ryder's house in summer 1993. They married on September 27, 1998, and had three sons together: Griffin Arthur Fraser (born 2002), Holden Fletcher Fraser (born 2004), and Leland Francis Fraser (born 2006).
In 2007, the couple announced that they had decided to divorce.
Brendan is now in a relationship with Jeanne Moore, a professional makeup artist and hairstylist based in Los Angeles and New York.
While the couple keep their relationship largely private, the couple are often seen together at red carpets and other events.