Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer has died, aged 91

Christopher Plummer has died peacefully at home in Connecticut on February 5, 2020. Picture: Getty

Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer has died aged 91, it has been confirmed today.

Christopher Plummer is best known for his role at Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 film The Sound of Music.

The Canadian actor, who won an Oscar in 2012 and is the oldest person to do so, died peacefully at home.

The 91-year-old was at his house in Connecticut and his wife of 53-years, Elaine Taylor, was by his side when he passed.

Lou Pitt, Christopher Plummer's his longtime friend and manager of 46-years said in a statement:

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humour and the music of words.

Christopher Plummer won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars in 2012. Picture: Getty

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer famously wasn't a fan of the Sound of Music, the film that catapulted him to fame, but over the years he mellowed towards it.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018 he said: “I’ve made my peace with it,” he added. “It annoyed the hell out of me at first. I thought: ‘Don’t these people ever see another movie? Is this the only one they’ve ever seen?’ … But I’m grateful to the film, and to Robert Wise, who’s a great director and a gentleman, and to Julie [Andrews], who’s remained a terrific friend.”