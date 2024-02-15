David Attenborough facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained
15 February 2024, 15:46
Sir David Attenborough is a name that is synonymous with nature.
Listen to this article
For over six decades, he has been the voice and the vision behind some of the most acclaimed and influential documentaries ever made.
He has explored every continent, every habitat, and every form of life on Earth, bringing the wonders and challenges of the natural world to millions of viewers.
He has also been a pioneer of broadcasting and a champion of environmental causes.
David Attenborough created and hosted the Life Collection, a nine-part series of documentaries that covered the diversity of life on Earth. He first rose to fame as the presenter of Zoo Quest in 1954, and since then, he has been involved in numerous natural history programmes, such as Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth series, The Blue Planet and its sequel.
He has received many accolades, including BAFTA Awards in different formats and resolutions, and three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Narration. He has also been honoured with many honorary degrees and awards.
Attenborough has not only showcased the beauty of nature, but also spoken out for its protection. He has supported various environmental causes, such as biodiversity conservation, population control, renewable energy, climate action, plant-based diet, and nature reserve establishment.
He is regarded as a national treasure in the UK. He is the younger brother of the filmmaker and actor Richard Attenborough, and the older brother of the car executive John Attenborough.
-
How old is David Attenborough and where was he born?
David Attenborough is 97 years old as of 2024. He was born on May 8, 1926 in Isleworth, Middlesex.
David Attenborough’s parents were Frederick Attenborough and Mary Attenborough. Frederick was the principal of the University College, Leicester, and Mary was a writer and suffragette.
-
How did he get his start in broadcasting and nature?
David Attenborough Plays with Cute Baby Gorillas | BBC Earth
David Attenborough got his start in broadcasting and nature in 1952, when he joined the BBC as a trainee producer.
He soon became interested in making natural history programmes, and in 1954, he launched Zoo Quest, a series that featured live animals filmed in the wild and in zoos. This show was very popular and established Attenborough as a charismatic and knowledgeable presenter.
He continued to produce and present various natural history programmes for the BBC, such as The Natural World, Wildlife on One, and The Life Collection.
He also travelled extensively to explore and document the diversity of life on Earth. He became one of the most influential and respected broadcasters and naturalists in the world.
-
Who is his wife and does he have children?
David Attenborough’s wife was Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel, who sadly passed away in 1997.
They were married for 47 years and had two children, Robert and Susan. They got married in 1950 when he was 24.
Robert is a bioanthropologist and Susan is a former primary school headmistress.
David Attenborough has said that he regrets being away from his family for long periods of time due to his work.
-
What interesting facts are there about David Attenborough?
- He is the only person to have won BAFTAs in black and white, colour, HD, and 3D TV.
- He is believed to be one of the most travelled men in history, having visited every continent and reached the North Pole at the age of 83.
- He has more than ten plants and animals named after him, such as the Nepenthes attenboroughii, a giant carnivorous plant that devours animals as large as rats.
- He doesn’t own a car as he never passed his driving test, and he prefers receiving letters by fax or post.
- He spent two years in the Navy
- He brought the world televised snooker
- He has 32 honorary degrees, more than anyone else, and keeps them in a drawer