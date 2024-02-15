David Attenborough facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Sir David Attenborough. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Sir David Attenborough is a name that is synonymous with nature.

For over six decades, he has been the voice and the vision behind some of the most acclaimed and influential documentaries ever made.

He has explored every continent, every habitat, and every form of life on Earth, bringing the wonders and challenges of the natural world to millions of viewers.

He has also been a pioneer of broadcasting and a champion of environmental causes.

David Attenborough created and hosted the Life Collection, a nine-part series of documentaries that covered the diversity of life on Earth. He first rose to fame as the presenter of Zoo Quest in 1954, and since then, he has been involved in numerous natural history programmes, such as Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth series, The Blue Planet and its sequel.

He has received many accolades, including BAFTA Awards in different formats and resolutions, and three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Narration. He has also been honoured with many honorary degrees and awards.

Attenborough has not only showcased the beauty of nature, but also spoken out for its protection. He has supported various environmental causes, such as biodiversity conservation, population control, renewable energy, climate action, plant-based diet, and nature reserve establishment.

He is regarded as a national treasure in the UK. He is the younger brother of the filmmaker and actor Richard Attenborough, and the older brother of the car executive John Attenborough.