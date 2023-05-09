The Demon Headmaster actor Terrence Hardiman dies, aged 86

9 May 2023, 11:25

The Demon Headmaster – DVD trailer

By Mayer Nissim

The Demon Headmaster was a children's classic that terrified a generation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Terrence Hardiman has died at the age of 86.

The veteran actor was best known to many for playing the title role in The Demon Headmaster for three series in the 1990s.

Hardiman's agents Scott Marshall Partners confirmed his passing "with great sadness" adding that he was a "beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor".

His other roles over the years included authority figure parts in Secret Army, Colditz, Wish Me Luck, Enemy at the Door and When the Boat Comes In, as well as shows like Bergerac, Minder and The Worst Witch, and more recently in The Crown, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect.

Hardiman also played Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald in Richard Attenborough's 1982 epic Gandhi.

In 2019, Hardiman appeared in a cameo in a reboot of The Demon Headmaster, again based on Gillian Cross's successful book series.

The Demon Headmaster Returns

Of first being cast as The Demon Headmaster in the original series, Hardiman told the Radio Times: "I thought, 'What a horrible character. How lovely. A real villain of a piece. Why not?'.

"I started to be recognised in the street, especially as I lived near schools around here, in North-West London.

"And there were people – youngsters – looking at me, and shouting out at me, and making fun of me, which is very healthy. It stopped me being too grand!"

Hardiman is survived by his wife Rowena and two children.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The 52-year-old wife of rocker Rod Stewart was pictured policing the streets of London and said she was 'tremendously proud and honoured' to have been part of the historic day.

Penny Lancaster polices crowds at Coronation in surprise photos: Rod Stewart's wife 'proud and honoured'
Finland, Sweden and the UK at this year's Eurovision

Eurovision 2023 odds: Who are the favourites to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest?

Eurovision

Photo highlights of King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles Coronation in pictures: Royal Family, celebrity guests, ceremony and more

Royals

Back To The Future actor, Michael J. Fox, has been suffering from Parkinson's Disease since he was diagnosed in 1991, at just 29-years-old.

Michael J Fox gives rare and honest interview on life with Parkinson's: 'I'm not going to be 80'
Pierce Brosnan and Meryls Streep in Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia 3: Pierce Brosnan is up for returning as Sam in a third movie

ABBA

More on Smooth

Mae Muller - UK Eurovision 2023 entrant

Eurovision 2023 UK entry: Who is Mae Muller and could she win with 'I Wrote A Song'?

Eurovision

Bjorn, Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad brought Sweden victory at Eurovision in 1974 with their rendition of 'Waterloo', but it was in no thanks to the UK.

ABBA Bjorn Ulvaeus shocked to discover the UK give him 'nil points' at Eurovision for 'Waterloo'

ABBA

New "fan favourite" collection of songs features Olivia Newton-John's rare duets with her dear friends.

New Olivia Newton-John album reveals rare duets with John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Mariah Carey and more

Olivia Newton-John

Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunited for the first time in 36 years in Liverpool on Sunday (May 7)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunite for first time in 36 years to kick off Eurovision with 'amazing' performance

Music

Eurovision stars

The 20 best Eurovision songs of all time, ranked in order of cheesy greatness

Eurovision

Take That and Calum Scott play the 2023 Coronation Concert

Take That say they’re Back For Good after Coronation reunion concert

Take That

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother