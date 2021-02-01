Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond has died from cancer, aged 44

1 February 2021, 19:38

Dustin Diamond has died aged 44
Dustin Diamond has died aged 44. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Dustin Diamond - best known for playing Screech in Saved by the Bell - has died, aged 44.

Diamond famously Samuel 'Screech' Powers on 1990s teen sitcom Saved by the Bell and several of its spinoffs.

He passed away on Monday (February 1) due to carcinoma, his representatives have confirmed.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized three weeks ago.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his agent said.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond got his big break as a youngster in Good Morning, Miss Bliss as Screech, before the show went on to become Saved by the Bell.

He also starred in Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

In recent years, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK and wrote a memoir about his time on his most famous shoe, called Behind the Bell.

