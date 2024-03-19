Hairy Bikers fans say goodbye to Dave Myers in emotional final episode

19 March 2024, 13:15

The Hairy Bikers' final episode
The Hairy Bikers' final episode. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

The concluding instalment of The Hairy Bikers Go West is set to air on Tuesday night, marking the final appearance of Dave Myers onscreen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 66-year-old TV chef passed away last month, following a two-year battle with an unspecified form of cancer, which he had disclosed undergoing treatment for.

Despite Dave's passing, BBC Two has chosen to proceed with broadcasting his last Hairy Bikers series, wherein Dave and his close friend Si King embark on a journey across some of their beloved locations in the UK.

In this week's finale, the duo explores Devon and Dorset, culminating in a poignant moment as they conclude their tour.

Dave had wrapped up filming for the series last year, with episodes airing shortly before Si's announcement of his friend's passing.

In a tribute to Dave, the BBC opted to continue airing the series.

The Hairy Bikers' final episode
The Hairy Bikers' final episode. Picture: BBC

Dave said in the show: "It's been tough at times. I've had chemotherapy all the time we've been filming, it hasn't been easy but we've got there and it's a wonderful feeling."

Si adds: "We've done it, but more importantly he's done it."

He then starts to well up, saying: "He's my mate but I love him like family, like a brother, and I'm lost for words. It's quite remarkable what he's done."

"Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I'm living in the present, and it's pretty fine", a smiling Dave added.

After the credits roll in each episode, a tribute reads: "In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers."

The Hairy Bikers
The Hairy Bikers. Picture: Getty

In an earlier episode, Si reflected on how strange it was to film scenes without his on-screen partner.

"I genuinely wish my best mate was here because he would absolutely love this," before adding: "It is odd without him. I didn’t like riding on my own, particularly, but I’m going to take him some produce back and have a nibble. It’s odd without him."

Dave announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022. He passed away at the end of February with his family and friends by his side, including his lifelong friend Si.

