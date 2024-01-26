Harry Connick Jr's father Harry Connick Sr dies with son at his bedside, aged 97

26 January 2024, 11:42

Harry Connick Jr - True Love- A Celebration of Cole Porter – official trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Harry Connick Sr was DA of New Orleans for a record three decades.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Connick Sr the father of singer and actor Harry Connick Jr, has died at the age of 97.

News of Harry Sr's passing was confirmed in an obituary shared by his son's publicist.

Harry Sr died peacefully at his home in New Orleans with his wife, Londa, and children Harry Jr and Suzanna by his side.

A US Navy veteran who served in World War II, Harry Connick Sr. was New Orleans' district attorney for a record 30 years, serving from 1973 to 2003.

He won election to the position by defeating then-incumbent Jim Garrison, before being re-elected four times.

Harry Connick Sr in concert
Harry Connick Sr in concert. Picture: Getty Images

There was controversy after his retirement, when it was claimed that the DA's office held back evidence that would have potentially helped defendants.

While the US Supreme Court overruled a $14million award for a man who was exonerated after 14 years on death row, Connick Sr. was heavily criticised in the dissent from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Connick Sr was also a part-time musician and played a key role in his son's early career, USA Today explains, arranging for him to play alongside pianist Eubie Blake and drummer Buddy Rich when he was young.

And even as his son's star grew, Connick Sr indulged his own passion for music, singing standards in nightclubs well into his older years.

Back in November, Harry Jr shared a photograph of him and his dad spending time together.

It was captioned: "hangin' with my dad - my FAVORITE thing in the world!

"i come to see him about once a month in new orleans and it's still not enough! at 97, he continues to be my hero and inspiration... i love you sooooo much, dad!!!"

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kacey Musgraves and Bob Marley

Kacey Musgraves covers Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' for One Love biopic soundtrack

Country

Calista Flockhart teared up when her husband Harrison Ford gave a moving speech to his wife at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, and has now responded with a tribute of her own.

Calista Flockhart responds to husband Harrison Ford's tribute with an emotional statement of her own
Bob Marley

Bob Marley One Love movie: The cast and the real life people they play revealed

Bob Marley

Patrick Swayze and Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House

Road House: 1989 movie remake's cast, trailer, plot and release date revealed

Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

Bob Marley: One Love – trailer, cast, plot, release date and more revealed for the reggae biopic

Bob Marley

More on Smooth

Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash, and Wings

Paul McCartney explains how Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins inspired him to form Wings

Paul McCartney

At the Royal Albert Hall in 1985, legendary Queen frontman 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour.

When Freddie Mercury 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour with George Michael, Madonna and others watching on

Freddie Mercury

Stewart Copeland talks about The Police's best music videos

The Police's best music videos: Stewart Copeland breaks down band's biggest songs

Music

Frankie Valli sang the theme to 1978 musical film Grease, but who wrote it?

The Story Of... 'Grease' by Frankie Valli

Song Facts

In a heartfelt tribute to her legendary father, Maurice Gibb's daughter, Samantha Gibb, has given a soulful rendition of the Bee Gees' classic hit, 'Stayin' Alive.'

Maurice Gibb's daughter Samantha sings haunting cover of Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' and it's incredible

Bee Gees

Amy Winehouse - In My Bed

Amy Winehouse gets a new music video featuring previously-unseen footage from 2004

Amy Winehouse

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents