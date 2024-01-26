Harry Connick Jr's father Harry Connick Sr dies with son at his bedside, aged 97

Harry Connick Jr - True Love- A Celebration of Cole Porter – official trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Harry Connick Sr was DA of New Orleans for a record three decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Connick Sr the father of singer and actor Harry Connick Jr, has died at the age of 97.

News of Harry Sr's passing was confirmed in an obituary shared by his son's publicist.

Harry Sr died peacefully at his home in New Orleans with his wife, Londa, and children Harry Jr and Suzanna by his side.

A US Navy veteran who served in World War II, Harry Connick Sr. was New Orleans' district attorney for a record 30 years, serving from 1973 to 2003.

He won election to the position by defeating then-incumbent Jim Garrison, before being re-elected four times.

Harry Connick Sr in concert. Picture: Getty Images

There was controversy after his retirement, when it was claimed that the DA's office held back evidence that would have potentially helped defendants.

While the US Supreme Court overruled a $14million award for a man who was exonerated after 14 years on death row, Connick Sr. was heavily criticised in the dissent from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Connick Sr was also a part-time musician and played a key role in his son's early career, USA Today explains, arranging for him to play alongside pianist Eubie Blake and drummer Buddy Rich when he was young.

And even as his son's star grew, Connick Sr indulged his own passion for music, singing standards in nightclubs well into his older years.

Back in November, Harry Jr shared a photograph of him and his dad spending time together.

It was captioned: "hangin' with my dad - my FAVORITE thing in the world!

"i come to see him about once a month in new orleans and it's still not enough! at 97, he continues to be my hero and inspiration... i love you sooooo much, dad!!!"