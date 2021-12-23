Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills 'marries for third time' to businessman she met on a train

23 December 2021, 10:04

Heather Mills with new husband Mike (left) and her second husband Paul McCartney (right)
Heather Mills with new husband Mike (left) and her second husband Paul McCartney (right). Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Heather Mills vowed to never marry again after her short-lived marriage to Sir Paul McCartney, but she has reportedly tied the knot once more.

According to the Daily Mail, charity campaigner Heather Mills is believed to have married her businessman boyfriend Mike Dickman.

The couple first started dating in early 2019. Mike, 36, who is 17 years younger than Heather, has been seen wearing a gold wedding band.

Friends have said that the couple had a beachside ceremony in the Maldives earlier this year, having got engaged just before Christmas 2020.

It is not currently known whether Beatrice, her 18-year-old daughter with Paul McCartney, was at the wedding.

Heather Mills was previously married to Sir Paul McCartney, at a £2.5million ceremony at Castle Leslie in Ireland in 2002. However, their marriage broke down after four years, and she once joked "never again!" when asked about tying the knot in the future.

Heather Mills
Heather Mills. Picture: Getty

Heather, 53, received more than £23million in money and assets following their divorce settlement in 2008.

Her new husband Mike was reportedly living in Fulham and working in marketing and competitive video gaming when he crossed paths with Heather. The story goes that they met during a train journey in April 2019, where Heather was playing a game of Uno.

As they arrived in London, Heather is said to have passed Mike a business card and told him, "I think you're hot, email me."

Heather Mills and Paul McCartney
Heather Mills and Paul McCartney. Picture: Getty

Before Sir Paul, Heather was previously engaged to documentary-maker Chris Terrill, media executive Marcus Stapleton, and businessman Raffaele Mincione.

Her first marriage, aged 21, was to businessman Alfie Karmal. However, they split two years later.

