Who is Jamie Laing? Strictly and Made in Chelsea star's age, net worth, girlfriend and more revealed

20 September 2020, 19:35

Jamie Laing shot to fame on Channel 4's reality show, Made In Chelsea
Jamie Laing shot to fame on Channel 4's reality show, Made In Chelsea. Picture: Getty

Reality star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie Laing is no stranger to the spotlight - but how well do you know the Made In Chelsea star?

Jamie sadly had to quit Strictly before the 2019 series began due to injury, but good news... he's back for 2020!

Who is Jamie Laing?

Jamie Laing is one of the longest standing cast members from Channel 4's Made In Chelsea and has been a regular on the show since 2011.

The TV star has a talent for self-promotion - outside of his work on the programme, his cheeky schoolboy charm ensures he's regularly invited on comedy panels and podcasts.

National Geographic&squot;s "Free Solo" Gala Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals
National Geographic's "Free Solo" Gala Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old launched his own confectionary brand, Candy Kittens, and the sweets have gone from strength to strength - the brand is now being stocked in large retailers including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Topshop and Tesco

Jamie, whose heritage is Scottish, comes from a long-line of 'sweet' entrepreneurs.

Is Jamie Laing heir to the McVitie's fortune?

Jamie's great-great-grandfather, Sir Alexander Grant invented the digestive biscuit in 1892 and went on to build an empire of biscuits brands including McVitie’s, Jacob’s, Twiglets, Mini Cheddars and Carr’s - impressive.

The rumours that Jamie is the sole heir to McVitie's, is sadly not true.

The Laing family is very large and made up of numerous branches of the family tree - Jamie alone has two siblings and four half siblings.

The company went through a private equity takeover in 2000, resulting in any inheritance being shared with numerous other family members.

Has Jamie Laing had professional dance training?

Since it was announced that Jamie was to appear on 2019's Strictly Come Dancing, eagle-eyed fans have been quick to point out that the blonde-haired star may have an unfair advantage on the dance floor.

After finishing his A-Levels at Radley College, Jamie enrolled at the University of Leeds to study Theatre and Performance - of which studying contemporary dance was part of his course.

London Celebrity Sightings - May 20, 2015
London Celebrity Sightings - May 20, 2015. Picture: Getty

In an interview earlier this year unearthed by The Sun, Jamie said of his dance training: "When it came to finally enrolling in my course, people had already picked what they wanted to do and the only thing that was left was contemporary dance.

"There is no technique to contemporary dance," he explained.

"You can do anything you want… I feel like if you’re given some ribbons and you roll about on the floor, everyone is going to be like, “that is contemporary.”"

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

Whether Jamie is set to inherit a fortune from McVitie's or not, the TV star has done very well for himself since bursting onto our screens in 2011.

His confectionary company, Candy Kittens, plus various endorsement deals, TV shows and public appearances have earned him an estimated net worth of £2 million, according to wealth management company Spear's.

Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews attend the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London
Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews attend the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

Who is Jamie Laing's girlfriend?

After a string of previous Made In Chelsea girlfriends including Frankie Gaff, Lucy Watson and Jessica Woodley, Jamie is now dating his co-star - and ex-girlfriend of good friend Sam Thomson - Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo.

While its commonplace for Jamie to have make-ups and break-ups on-screen, he is determined that his current relationship with Sophie will go the distance and not fall foul of the 'Strictly Curse'.

Jamie Laing's girlfriend, Sophie Habboo, at the Official Launch Of The Klarna Pop-Up
Jamie Laing's girlfriend, Sophie Habboo, at the Official Launch Of The Klarna Pop-Up. Picture: Getty

Jamie, 30, who is dating Sophie, 25, told The Mirror in 2019: “The Strictly curse is where you dance with your dance partner, get really close to them... I think that’s what happened to Seann Walsh.

"So many people have got with their Strictly dancers. I will still be seeing Habboo, I’m not going to start kissing my dancer!"

