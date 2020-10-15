Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer: Her age, husband and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Karen Hauer is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

Who is Karen Hauer? Karen Hauer (formerly Clifton) is a Venezuelan professional Latin dance specialist and World Mambo Champion. In 2009, she auditioned for season 6 of the US reality show So You Think You Can Dance. She originally auditioned with her husband at the time, Matthew Hauer, but Matthew was eliminated during Vegas week, and Karen moved on to the top 20. Karen joined Strictly as a professional dancer in 2013, and has appeared every year since. Her best result so far was finishing 4th with Mark Wright in series 12.

Karen Hauer age: How old is she? Karen was born in Valencia, Venezuela on April 20, 1982. She celebrated her 38th birthday in 2020. Her hometown is Queens in New York City.

Karen Hauer husband: Is she still with Kevin Clifton? Karen and Kevin Clifton. Picture: Getty Karen was previously married to fellow dancer Matthew Hauer, but they divorced a few years into the marriage. Karen married her Strictly co-star Kevin in July 2015, after meeting in New York while working together. He proposed to her on her birthday while they starred in a touring production of Burn The Floor in 2014. Karen then decided to take on her husband's surname professionally. Sadly, Kevin and Karen Clifton confirmed they were splitting in March 2018. Despite their upcoming divorce, the pair have remained close friends and even starred in a 44-date tour together. They will also continue to appear alongside each other in this year's Strictly series.