Jamie Oliver facts: Chef's age, wife, children and career explained

By Tom Owen

He's one of the biggest TV chefs on the planet, and he's got a big family to boot.

Jamie Oliver is one of the most famous and influential chefs in the world. He has been cooking since he was a child, and has turned his passion for food into a successful career as a TV personality, cookbook author, restaurateur, and campaigner for healthier eating.

From his humble beginnings in his parents’ pub in Essex, England, to his global fame as the Naked Chef, Oliver has inspired millions of people with his simple, delicious, and accessible recipes.

His TV work also includes the documentary Jamie's Kitchen, which saw him invited by Prime Minister Tony Blair to visit 10 Downing Street to help fix school dinners.

He has also used his platform to advocate for social causes, such as improving school meals, fighting food waste, and supporting local farmers.