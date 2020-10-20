Jeff Bridges, 70, reveals he has been diagnosed with cancer

Jeff Bridges has revealed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is starting treatment. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Jeff Bridges has revealed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is starting treatment.

The 70-year-old Hollywood actor took to his official Twitter page to reveal the news to his fans this morning (October 20).

Jeff insisted his prognosis was good and thanked all of his family and friends for their love and support.

Lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the immune system and affects the bloodstream.

Actor Jeff Bridges winner of the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The True Grit and Big Lebowski actor took to Twitter to say: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good, I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.



"I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

See more: Rod Stewart in remission after secretly fighting prostate cancer for three years

The Hollywood legend has been inundated with messages of support from his fans and friends on the social networking site, including fellow actor Mark Ruffalo who reached out tweeted: "Sending you so much love, man."

Jeff Bridges won the Cecil B. DeMille Award Golden Globe in 2019 for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

