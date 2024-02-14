John Cleese facts: Monty Python star's age, wife, children, height and career explained

John Cleese in 2009. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

In the world of comedy, few names shine as brightly as that of John Cleese.

With a career spanning over six decades, John Cleese has etched himself into the collective consciousness as a comedic maestro, leaving an incredible mark on the world of entertainment.

From his iconic roles in groundbreaking TV series to his memorable performances on the silver screen, Cleese's wit, charm, and unparalleled talent have captivated audiences across generations.

Originating from the Cambridge Footlights in the 1960s, Cleese initially found fame at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and as a writer and performer on The Frost Report. By the late 1960s, he was a founding member of Monty Python, the comedy ensemble behind the revolutionary series Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Monty Python Dead Parrot

Alongside Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Graham Chapman, Cleese appeared in the Monty Python films, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Life of Brian (1979), and The Meaning of Life (1983).

In the mid-1970s, Cleese collaborated with his first wife, Connie Booth, to create the sitcom Fawlty Towers, where he portrayed the irascible hotel proprietor Basil Fawlty, earning him the 1980 British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance.

Cleese shared the screen with Kevin Kline, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Palin in A Fish Called Wanda (1988) and Fierce Creatures (1997), both of which he co-wrote. His performance in A Fish Called Wanda garnered Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award nominations.

His filmography extends to Time Bandits (1981), Clockwise (1986), and Rat Race (2001), as well as appearances in Silverado (1985), Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994), two James Bond films (as R and Q), two Harry Potter films (as Nearly Headless Nick), and the final three Shrek films.

Cleese earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Cheers (1987) and received nominations for 3rd Rock from the Sun (1998) and Will & Grace (2004).