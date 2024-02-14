John Cleese facts: Monty Python star's age, wife, children, height and career explained
In the world of comedy, few names shine as brightly as that of John Cleese.
With a career spanning over six decades, John Cleese has etched himself into the collective consciousness as a comedic maestro, leaving an incredible mark on the world of entertainment.
From his iconic roles in groundbreaking TV series to his memorable performances on the silver screen, Cleese's wit, charm, and unparalleled talent have captivated audiences across generations.
Originating from the Cambridge Footlights in the 1960s, Cleese initially found fame at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and as a writer and performer on The Frost Report. By the late 1960s, he was a founding member of Monty Python, the comedy ensemble behind the revolutionary series Monty Python's Flying Circus.
Monty Python Dead Parrot
Alongside Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Graham Chapman, Cleese appeared in the Monty Python films, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Life of Brian (1979), and The Meaning of Life (1983).
In the mid-1970s, Cleese collaborated with his first wife, Connie Booth, to create the sitcom Fawlty Towers, where he portrayed the irascible hotel proprietor Basil Fawlty, earning him the 1980 British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance.
Cleese shared the screen with Kevin Kline, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Palin in A Fish Called Wanda (1988) and Fierce Creatures (1997), both of which he co-wrote. His performance in A Fish Called Wanda garnered Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award nominations.
His filmography extends to Time Bandits (1981), Clockwise (1986), and Rat Race (2001), as well as appearances in Silverado (1985), Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994), two James Bond films (as R and Q), two Harry Potter films (as Nearly Headless Nick), and the final three Shrek films.
Cleese earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Cheers (1987) and received nominations for 3rd Rock from the Sun (1998) and Will & Grace (2004).
How old is John Cleese?
John Cleese was born on October 27, 1939, and he celebrated his 84th birthday in 2023.
He was born in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
He was the only child of Reginald Francis Cleese, an insurance salesman, and Muriel Evelyn (née Cross), who worked as a housewife.
His family's surname was originally Cheese, but his father thought it was embarrassing, and instead used the name Cleese when he enlisted in the Army during the First World War. He then changed it officially in 1923.
How did he get his start in comedy and when did he join Monty Python?
John Cleese's journey into comedy began during his time at Cambridge University, where he became involved with the prestigious Cambridge Footlights drama club.
It was here that he honed his comedic skills and formed friendships with fellow future comedy legends such as Graham Chapman.
After graduating, Cleese began his career as a comedy writer and performer, initially finding success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and later as a writer and performer on television shows like The Frost Report.
Cleese officially joined Monty Python, the groundbreaking comedy troupe, in the late 1960s. Alongside Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Graham Chapman, Cleese helped create and starred in the influential sketch show Monty Python's Flying Circus, which aired from 1969 to 1974.
Who is John Cleese's wife and does he have children?
John Cleese has been married multiple times. His first wife was Connie Booth, with whom he co-wrote and co-starred in the acclaimed sitcom Fawlty Towers.
Cleese and Booth were married from 1968 to 1978 and have one daughter together named Cynthia Cleese, born in 1971.
After his divorce from Connie Booth, Cleese was married to Barbara Trentham from 1981 to 1990, and they have one daughter named Camilla Cleese, born in 1984.
Following his second divorce, Cleese married Alyce Faye Eichelberger in 1992. The marriage ended in divorce in 2008.
In 2012, Cleese married his fourth wife, Jennifer Wade.
How tall is John Cleese?
John Cleese is approximately 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) tall.