Michael Palin facts: Monty Python star's age, wife, children and career explained

Michael Palin in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Sir Michael Palin is a true national treasure.

From his humble beginnings in Sheffield to his ascent as one of the most beloved figures in British entertainment, Michael Palin's journey is marked by an unwavering commitment to storytelling, curiosity, and a boundless passion for exploration.

As a comedian, actor, writer, and adventurer, he has traversed continents, enchanted audiences, and left a lasting legacy on British culture.

Palin's television career began with contributions to various programs such as the Ken Dodd Show, The Frost Report, and Do Not Adjust Your Set. He later became a pivotal member of Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969–1974), joining forces with comedic talents like John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Graham Chapman.

Palin's presence enriched many iconic Python sketches, including 'Argument Clinic', 'Dead Parrot sketch', 'The Lumberjack Song', 'The Spanish Inquisition', 'Bicycle Repair Man', and 'The Fish-Slapping Dance'. Beyond Python, Palin collaborated with Jones on projects like the co-written Ripping Yarns.

Monty Python - Dead Parrot

His creative contributions extended to co-writing and starring in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Life of Brian (1979), and The Meaning of Life (1983). His performance in A Fish Called Wanda (1988) earned him the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Notable film appearances also include Jabberwocky (1977), Time Bandits (1981), The Missionary (1982), A Private Function (1984), Brazil (1985), Fierce Creatures (1997), and The Death of Stalin (2017).

Since 1980, Palin has been renowned for his television travel documentaries, showcasing his talents as both a writer and presenter. His explorations have spanned the globe, from the North and South Poles to the Sahara, the Himalayas, Eastern Europe, Brazil, and even North Korea in a 2018 series aired on Channel 5. Additionally, from 2009 to 2012, he served as President of the Royal Geographical Society.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for his contributions to the arts.