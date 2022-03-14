Judi Dench facts: Actor's age, husband, children, films and career revealed

Dame Judi Dench is a true British national institution, and one of the most celebrated actors of all time.

In 2022, Judi is nominated for an Oscar for an eighth time thanks to her role in the critically-acclaimed film Belfast.

Known for her vast and eclectic list of films and TV roles, as well as her prolific stage work, Judi Dench has won various accolades throughout her career across more than six decades.

During her career, she was won an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, six British Academy Film Awards and seven Olivier Awards.

She made her debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company, and performed in several of Shakespeare's plays, in such roles as Ophelia in Hamlet, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Lady Macbeth in Macbeth.

By the 1980s and 1990s, she had earned critical acclaim for her work on TV, such as the series and As Time Goes By, and in films like A Room with a View.

She finally found international fame as M in 1995's GoldenEye, a role she continued to play in eight James Bond films in total.

Judi Dench has been nominated eight times. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love in 1998. Her other Oscar-nominated roles were for Mrs Brown (1997), Chocolat (2000), Iris (2001), Mrs Henderson Presents (2005), Notes on a Scandal (2006), Philomena (2013) and Belfast (2021).