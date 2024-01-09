Keala Settle facts: Greatest Showman singer's age, family, songs and career revealed

By Tom Owen

Keala Settle was one of the breakout stars from The Greatest Showman, one of the biggest musical films of all time.

She is known for originating the role of Norma Valverde in Hands on a Hardbody on Broadway in 2013, and was nominated for a Tony Award.

Outside theatre, she is best known for playing Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the musical film The Greatest Showman.

In the film, she performed the song 'This Is Me', which won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.