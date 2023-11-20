Kurt Russell teases possible marriage to Goldie Hawn after 40 year relationship

20 November 2023, 13:29

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in the trailer for Overboard

By Mayer Nissim

Could they finally tie the knot after four happy decades?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There's no need for anyone to get married in 2023, but we do tend to love a showbiz wedding.

That's probably why Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn keep getting quizzed on when they might get hitched, despite having spent 40 happily unmarried years together.

Both Kurt and Goldie usually brush off the questions about matrimony, but during an interview alongside their son Wyatt, Kurt was yet again asked about whether he and Goldie would finally make things official.

Russell told Extra: "I've been going with my girl for 40 years... you know what, it's come up in conversation, whereas it never used to."

While this suggests that a wedding isn't totally out of the question, he did also add that he "can't even go there".

Kurt Russell Says MARRIAGE with Goldie Hawn Has ‘Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Kurt continued: "We have both been married, we've both done that, and you know what, we've lived our life. We've had our family, our family continues to grow, it's fantastic."

Goldie was previously married to fellow actors Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and Bill Hudson – with whom she has the children Oliver and Kate – from 1976 to 1982.

Kurt was married to actor Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983, and they have one child together.​

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kevin Bacon has recorded a video where he performs his famous Footloose dance, 39 years after the original movie.

Kevin Bacon brilliantly recreates 'Footloose' dance 39 years after release of the hit film

Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves and Elvis Presley

Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown to honour Elvis Presley in 'Christmas at Graceland'

Elvis Presley

John Travolta as Santa Claus Saturday Night Fever for Capital One

Watch how John Travolta turned back the clock for 'magical' Saturday Night Fever Santa Claus

Music

I'm a Celebrity cast for 2023

I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup confirmed: Full list of stars heading to the jungle revealed

I'm a Celebrity

Matthew Perry with co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox

Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox break silence and pay emotional tributes to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

More on Smooth

1993 ballad 'All For Love' featured Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, and Sting.

The Story of... 'All For Love' by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting

Song Facts

Adele and partner Rich Paul

Adele appears to confirm her marriage to sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele

Sting belted out The Human League's synth-pop classic 'Don't You Want Me' for karaoke showdown.

When Sting belted out The Human League's 'Don't You Want Me' for a karaoke TV show

Sting

Billy Joel has revealed a new member of the Joel family in a moving Instagram post.

Billy Joel, 74, posts private photos with daughters aged 6 and 8 as he adopts rescue dog

Billy Joel

Celine Dion is reportedly finally got her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome 'under control', a source close to the star has revealed.

Celine Dion is 'feeling better' and is 'done hiding' amidst incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion

Take That: Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow – and Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

Take That reveal the heartbreaking moment they knew Jason Orange wouldn't return to the band

Take That

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry