Layton Williams facts: Strictly star's age, partner, family and career explained

24 November 2023, 13:05

Layton Williams in 2023
Layton Williams in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Layton Williams is a versatile and talented actor, singer and dancer who has been dazzling audiences since he was a child.

He rose to fame as one of the boys to play the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End, and later starred in the TV sitcom Bad Education as the flamboyant Stephen Carmichael.

He has also appeared in musicals such as Thriller – Live, Rent and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, where he played the lead role of a teenage drag queen.

In 2023, he is competing in the 23rd series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin and has impressed the judges and viewers with his energetic and expressive performances.

  1. How old is Layton Williams and where was he born?

    Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen ✨ BBC Strictly 2023

    Layton was born on September 13, 1994, in Manchester. He is 29 years old as of 2023.

    His parents are Michelle Forshaw, and a father of Jamaican descent. He has two brothers, Joshua and Regan, and a sister, Reene.

    He also has a stepfather, a nephew, and other relatives who live in Manchester.

  2. How did he get his start in showbiz?

    Beautiful People - When The World Will See Me - Layton Williams

    Layton trained at the Billy Elliot Academy in Leeds as a youth, and aged 11 he debuted in Billy Elliot the Musical in 2007 in London's West End.

    His training was documented on The Paul O'Grady Show, and later in several morning TV shows and TV interviews.

    He became the second non-white boy, after Matthew Koon, and the first mixed-race youth to star in the show. He stayed with the show until late 2008.

    In 2009, two months after his final performance, Layton appeared on Feelgood Factor on ITV, where he and two other 'Billy' actors, Tanner Pflueger and Tom Holland, performed a specially choreographed version of 'Angry Dance' from Billy Elliot the Musical.

    He also studied street dance and drama at Carol Godby's Theatre workshop in Bury. He also studied ballet at Centre Pointe, Manchester.

    Layton was awarded a scholarship to Sylvia Young Theatre School in Marylebone, London and stayed there until 2008. During his time at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Layton was featured in a children's documentary School for Stars on CBBC.

  3. Is Layton dating anyone?

    As of December 2023, Layton Williams is currently though to be in a relationship with someone, but he has not revealed the identity of his partner.

    He posted a photo of a mystery man on his Instagram Story earlier this year, but did not share his name or username.

    He also said that it was a “soft launch” and that his fans were not getting his partner’s Instagram handle.

    However, he has not posted any more photos or updates about his relationship since then, so it is unclear how serious or long-term it is.

    He has also been very focused on his performance on Strictly Come Dancing, where he is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, and has received high praise from the judges and viewers for his amazing skills on the dance floor.

