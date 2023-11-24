Layton Williams facts: Strictly star's age, partner, family and career explained

By Tom Owen

Layton Williams is a versatile and talented actor, singer and dancer who has been dazzling audiences since he was a child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He rose to fame as one of the boys to play the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End, and later starred in the TV sitcom Bad Education as the flamboyant Stephen Carmichael.

He has also appeared in musicals such as Thriller – Live, Rent and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, where he played the lead role of a teenage drag queen.

In 2023, he is competing in the 23rd series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin and has impressed the judges and viewers with his energetic and expressive performances.