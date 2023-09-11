Les Dennis facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Les Dennis in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Les Dennis has been ever-present on British TV since the 1980s.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He started his career as a stand-up comedian in social clubs in the northwest of England, and won the ITV talent show New Faces in 1974.

He then appeared on various light entertainment shows, and formed a successful comedy partnership with fellow impressionist Dustin Gee. They starred in their own series, The Laughter Show, until Gee’s sudden death in 1986.

Les Dennis continued The Laughter Show as a solo performer, and also became the third host of the game show Family Fortunes, which he presented for 15 years from 1987 to 2002.

He also appeared on several other TV shows, such as This Is Your Life and Celebrity Big Brother. He has also acted in various dramas and comedies, such as Coronation Street, Life’s Too Short, Extras, and Hairspray.

In 2023, he will be showing off his dance moves in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.