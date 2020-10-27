Luke Goss confirms split with wife Shirley after 33 years together

27 October 2020, 10:58 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 11:05

The Bros star, who was married to singer Shirley for 33 years after marrying in 1994, has revealed the pair secretly split three years ago.
The Bros star, who was married to singer Shirley for 33 years after marrying in 1994, has revealed the pair secretly split three years ago.

Luke Goss has revealed he has split from his wife Shirley Lewis, a backing singer for George Michael, 33 years after they first met and fell in love.

The Bros star, who was married to singer Shirley for 23 years after marrying in 1994, has revealed the pair secretly split three years ago.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Luke confirmed that he and Shirley broke up in 2017.

He explained that Shirley moved back to England to be closer to her family, leaving Luke to continue to live in Los Angeles.

The Bros star explained that Shirley moved back to England to be closer to her family, leaving Luke to continue to live in Los Angeles.
The Bros star explained that Shirley moved back to England to be closer to her family, leaving Luke to continue to live in Los Angeles.

The actor and singer, 52, told the magazine about a road trip he decided to take in the desert that year, saying: "I was in a bad place in my life and decided to go camping alone. 

"I'd just split from my wife. I’ve never admitted to this publicly, but she moved back to England to be closer to her daughter and family.

"We are officially separated now but still best friends. I will love her to my dying day."

Rumours of the split were discussed by a source with The Sun last year, but this is the first time the separation has been confirmed.

Rumours of the split were discussed by a source with The Sun last year, but this is the first time the separation has been confirmed. Pictured, Shirley and Luke in 1995.
Rumours of the split were discussed by a source with The Sun last year, but this is the first time the separation has been confirmed. Pictured, Shirley and Luke in 1995.

Shirley and Luke were last seen together at the 2019 TV BAFTAs where Luke and Matt Goss were nominated for three awards for their documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops.

Shirley Lewis found success as a backing singer for George Michael and in 2002 turned her hand to a successful career as a film producer.

After Bros broke up, Luke Goss reinvented his career as a successful actor in Hollywood, and has appeared in movies including Blade II, One Night With The King and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

